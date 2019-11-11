Kartarpur Corridor online booking: How to apply, check status, and registration

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 11: The historic Kartarpur Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan is set to open tomorrow on November 12, 2019.

The Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib was built at the site where the Guru Nanak Dev was born. The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of the Sikhism founder.

Indians visitng Kartarpur Corridor

Indian citizens and OCI Card holders wanting to visit Darbar Sahib can now register online by visiting prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in. (Please give the link) The site has been live since India and Pakistan signed a landmark agreement on October 24, 2019 to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor.

Kartarpur Corridor: Eligibility criteria

Pilgrims can only register online. To do so, they should either be citizens of India or possess the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card. OCI Card holders should also hold valid passports of their country. Indian pilgrims must have valid Indian passports.

Kartarpur Corridor: Online Booking

Travellers will be informed via SMS and email, which will confirm their registration just 3 to 4 days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated for them, which will be needed while travelling. A passport is also a necessity along with the ETA while using the Kartarpur Corridor.

Kartarpur Corridor eBooking: Steps to apply

Visit Ministry of Home Affairs' website, prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in.

Scroll down to find and read the "Instructions for Filling Registration Form"

Click on 'Apply Online' at the top panel

Select your nationality and date of journey. Press 'Continue' to proceed.

The website will show the dates on which slots are available. Select the day you want to visit Kartarpur as per availability.

Part A of the Kartarpur Corridor registration form will appear on the screen

Fill it and click on 'Save & Continue'.

Do the same for the remaining parts as well.

About Kartarpur Corridor:

The Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, located 4.5 km from the border near Dera Baba Nanak, is highly revered among Sikhs as it was the place where Guru Nanak spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

Why is Kartarpur Sahib important for Sikhs