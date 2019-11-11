  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kartarpur Corridor online booking: How to apply, check status, and registration

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The historic Kartarpur Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan is set to open tomorrow on November 12, 2019.

    Kartarpur Corridor online booking: How to apply, check status, and registration

    The Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib was built at the site where the Guru Nanak Dev was born. The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of the Sikhism founder.

    Indians visitng Kartarpur Corridor

    Indian citizens and OCI Card holders wanting to visit Darbar Sahib can now register online by visiting prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in. (Please give the link) The site has been live since India and Pakistan signed a landmark agreement on October 24, 2019 to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor.

    Kartarpur Corridor: Eligibility criteria

    Pilgrims can only register online. To do so, they should either be citizens of India or possess the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card. OCI Card holders should also hold valid passports of their country. Indian pilgrims must have valid Indian passports.

    Kartarpur Corridor: Online Booking

    Travellers will be informed via SMS and email, which will confirm their registration just 3 to 4 days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated for them, which will be needed while travelling. A passport is also a necessity along with the ETA while using the Kartarpur Corridor.

    Kartarpur Corridor eBooking: Steps to apply

    • Visit Ministry of Home Affairs' website, prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in.
    • Scroll down to find and read the "Instructions for Filling Registration Form"
    • Click on 'Apply Online' at the top panel
    • Select your nationality and date of journey. Press 'Continue' to proceed.
    • The website will show the dates on which slots are available. Select the day you want to visit Kartarpur as per availability.
    • Part A of the Kartarpur Corridor registration form will appear on the screen
    • Fill it and click on 'Save & Continue'.
    • Do the same for the remaining parts as well.

    About Kartarpur Corridor:

    The Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, located 4.5 km from the border near Dera Baba Nanak, is highly revered among Sikhs as it was the place where Guru Nanak spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

      Why is Kartarpur Sahib important for Sikhs

      More KARTARPUR CORRIDOR News

      Read more about:

      kartarpur corridor pakistan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue