Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Sunny Deol to be part of official Jatha

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 07: Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, would reportedly be the part of the official Jatha that would visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and attend the Kartarpur Corridor inaugration.

Kartarpur Corridor for which both India and Pakistan agreed was a long pending demand of the Sikhs. It is considered a significant development as cooperation between the two countries is rare. Last year, India and Pakistan decided to build a corridor between the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

A year on, after much deliberations and diplomatic roadblocks between the governments of India and Pakistan, the corridor will finally be opened in a grand ceremony on 9 November.

The Punjab chief minister will lead the jatha to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and it will return the same day after paying obeisance at the historic shrine, where Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have spent his last days, reports said.

The jatha members include politicians of all parties, leaders of the Sant Samaj, eminent people, NRIs and journalists. All 117 MLAs and 13 MPs from Punjab will be part of the delegation.

[Manmohan Singh to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, claims Pakistan FM]

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would also attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9.

The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.