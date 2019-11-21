  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kartarpur Corridor: After inauguration, Passport services expanded in Punjab

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21:The External Affairs Ministry has expanded passport services in Punjab in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur.

    MEA expands passport services in Punjab after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

    As per provisions of an agreement between India and Pakistan, Indian pilgrims wanting to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara require passport to travel to the neighbouring country using the corridor. The Kartarpur Corridor was throw open on November 9, in a rare and landmark people-to-people initiative between the two countries in the midst of their strained bilateral ties over Kashmir.

    "Passport services have been further eased. There are now three passport offices, five passport seva kendras, six post office passport seva kendras in Punjab. Besides, new POPSKs (Post Office Passport Seva Kendras) are being opened, including at Dera Baba Nanak," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. "Today, obtaining passport is not difficult and we are facilitating it as requirement of passport is one of the conditions (for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara)," Kumar said.

    He said the number of pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor is increasing in the last few days, especially over the weekends. "The facilitation procedures are part of the bilateral agreement with Pakistan which have been finalised after the discussions of the officials from both the countries," he said.

    "Any change can be undertaken only with the consent of both parties formally and not through a tweet or a statement," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that Indian pilgrims would not require passport to visit the shrine using the corridor. He said India has also been taking up with Pakistan that the USD 20 fee levied on each pilgrim for each visit, be waived off. "Pakistan has not agreed to do away with it so far. We are still requesting the Pakistani side that if they remove it, the restrictions which the pilgrims are facing will be eased," he said.

    More KARTARPUR CORRIDOR News

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor mea passport

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue