Kartarpur to be seen in isolation, shouldn’t be linked to anything else: Army chief

New Delhi, Nov 28: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the Kartarpur Corridor initiative should be seen in isolation while reminding of the Centre's stance of "terror and talks can't go together".

"Everybody talks about giving peace a chance. You see what the government has said today, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Khalistani Gopal Chawla seen with Pak CoAS General Bajwa during Kartarpur Corridor inauguration.

" Kartarpur needs to be seen in isolation, Kartarpur should be seen in isolation, do not link this to anybody else. This is unilateral decision and has no links with other things," added Rawat.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the Kartarpur corridor initiative is not connected with the dialogue process with Pakistan and talks can start the moment Islamabad stops terror activities in India.

India has been asking for a corridor, which will facilitate visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, for many years and she said she was happy that Pakistan had for the first time responded positively.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The Kartarpur corridor is expected to be completed within six months.