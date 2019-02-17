Karol Bagh fire: Hotel Arpit Palace owner arrested upon return from Qatar

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 17: The Crime Branch has arrested the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, five days after a fire tragedy at the Karol Bagh which killed 17 people and injured 35.

    Rakesh Goel was arrested from the IGI Airport on Saturday after the Delhi Police received a tip off that Goel was travelling from Qatar by Indigo flight 6E 1702, they said. Goel was arrested after brief questioning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. He will be produced in court on Sunday.

    Earlier on Thursday, the Crime Branch had issued a look out circular against the Goel and his brother Shardendu Goel to alert the immigration officers, informing them that the duo are wanted by the police.

    According to the fire services, the tragedy could have been averted had the fire alarms been functional and the fire exits not blocked at the hotel.

    The dead included at least four women, 10 men, a hotel cook and a child who could not escape the leaping flames and the thick smoke in the hotel in the commercial-cum-residential district of Karol Bagh.

