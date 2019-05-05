Karni Sena threatens Javed Akhtar over 'ban ghungat' comment; told to apologise

New Delhi, May 05: Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar hit headlines when he commented on the burqa ban controversy. His statements have apparently upset a fringe outfit, which calls themselves Karni Sena.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar said,''Some people are trying to distort my statement . I have said that may be in Sri Lanka it is done for security reasons but actually it is required for women empowerment . covering the face should be stopped whether naqab or ghoonghat.''

Akhtar had earlier urged the Modi government to emulate Sri Lanka in banning the burqa on grounds of national security.

"If you want to bring a law banning burqa here (in India) and if it is someone's view I have no objection. But before the last phase of election in Rajasthan, this government should announce a ban on the practice of 'ghunghat' (covering of the face by Hindu women) in that State," Akhtar had told reporters.

However, this didn't go well with the fringe outfits that operate under the name Karni Sena. The group has threatened Akhtar to beat him up and and 'goug out his eyes' if he does not render an apology.

Karni Sena, are infamous for their violent protests during the release of the film Padmaavat. Earlier this year, they had even created chaos during the release of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's decision came in the wake of the Easter Sunday terror attacks in the island nation that killed over 250 people.