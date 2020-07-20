Karnataka's first free plasma bank set up in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 surge

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, July 20: Karnataka has received state's first free plasma bank in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This comes days after the Karnataka government announced a one-time incentive of Rs 5,000, the state's first free plasma bank has been set up in Bengaluru.

According to a health department official, the plasma bank will operate in Victoria Hospital in collaboration with Sai Krushna Charitable Trust.

"Initially, this is open to donors who wish to contribute life-saving plasma. Once we get adequate donors, the free plasma bank will open for recipients as well," a health officer in Bengaluru Urban told Indianexpress.com.

To donate plasma, those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection can call 080-47190606, the officer added.

What is a plasma bank?

Plasma bank acts like blood bank, and has been created specifically for people who are suffering from Covid-19 infection.

The antibody-rich plasma from a Covid-19 recovered patient is extracted and administered to a current infected patient to find out if the antibodies can help patients recover.

Who can donate plasma

People between the ages of 18 and 60, and weighing not less than 50 kg are eligible.

Women who have given birth are not eligible, as the antibodies they produce during pregnancy (after being exposed to the blood of the foetus) can interfere with lung function.

People with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer are also excluded.

In such centre, donors' detailed medical history would be checked and physical examination like height, weight, blood pressure have been checked.

Meanwhile, while Karnataka on Sunday reported more than 4,000 cases and Bengaluru reported 2,156 new Covid-19 cases and 36 new deaths.

The city's total cases increased to 31,777, out of which 24,316 cases are active. The new deaths increase the total fatality to 667. The city's positivity rate is 12.82 per cent.

Bengaluru till Sunday added 50 more containment zones, as the total number of active containment zones reached 6,160 across the city.

According to BBMP, Bengaluru South has 2,014 containment zones, 1,056 in Bengaluru East, 976 in Bengaluru West, 733 in Bommanahalli, 405 in RR Nagara, 358 in Mahadevapura, 262 in Yelahanka and 103 in Dasarahalli zones.