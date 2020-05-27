  • search
    Karnataka’s decision to open religious places subject to MHA guidelines

    Bengaluru, May 27: The Karnataka government has hinted at opening up of religious places, but also added that this would be subject to what the Centre would have to say once the lockdown ends on May 31.

    While the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, it was however said that a final call would be taken after the Centre's announcement on May 31.

    Karnataka to open temples from June 1

    There have been repeated requests from devotees across faiths to open up religious institutions. While the government is in favour of opening these places, providing social distancing norms are maintained, it would, however, wait for the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    This would apply to Temples, Churches and Mosques. However, there would be no large gatherings, fairs etc to adhere to the social distancing norms. The religious places have remained closed from March 24 onwards.

    The original plan of the government was to provide e-darshan and send prasadam through postal service. The discussion relating to live streaming also took place, but no decision was taken. During the meeting, an app-based online booking of sevas was launched. This would be rolled out in 52 Muzrai Temples starting today.

