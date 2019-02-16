Karnataka: Yeddyurappa, 3 others get bail in audio gate

  • search
    Bengaluru, Feb 16: BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa,Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Devadurga MLA Shivanagowda Nayak and journalist  Marakal have been granted bail in the case registered by Sharanagouda, son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Kandkur, over alleged call made to him by Yeddyurappa.

    BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa. File photo
    An FIR was lodged under section 506 of IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation) in Devadurga police station.

    The controversial audio clip released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allegedly contains a conversation between BJP's state president Yeddyurappa and JD(S) MLA Nagangouda Kandkur's son Sharanagouda. Kumaraswamy alleged that Yeddyurappa was purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

    After the Karnataka Assembly Speaker's direction, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had constituted a SIT to probe the audio clip incident. He ordered that the probe in the matter should be finished within 15 days.

