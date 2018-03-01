Karnataka: World's largest solar park with 2000 MW capacity to be inaugurated today

Where is it located?

The 2,000 MW solar park, also called the Shakti Sthala, is situated at Pavagada in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. This solar park is touted to be the world's biggest solar power installation. It is spread over 13,000 acres of land across five villages and is worth Rs 16,500 crore.

About massive power station

The park is unique because of people's participation in power generation model put forward in implementing the project. The park, located in the bone-dry region of Pavagada, will help 2,300 farmers earn up to Rs 21,000 per acre of land and has been executed at a cost of Rs 16,500 crore.

Why in Pavagada region?

Pavagada, being the most drought-prone state, witnessed large-scale migration over the last decade. With the solar park, the government aims to help local farmers and also create a source of unlimited clean energy.