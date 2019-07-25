Karnataka: Why the BJP is in no hurry to stake a claim to form government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 25: The coalition has fallen and all eyes are on the BJP in Karnataka. While there has been talk that the BJP under the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa will stake a claim to form the government, there has been no movement on that front.

On Wednesday, it was rumoured that Yeddyurappa would meet the Governor to stake a claim, following which he would be sworn in on Thursday.

However, the final call lies with the Central leadership, which has shown no hurry to go ahead. The BJP leadership would assess the situation first and then give the go ahead. Further, the party is also waiting for the Speaker's decision regarding the rebel MLAs, who are facing disqualification proceedings.

2 independents seek to withdraw plea in SC after trust vote is held

The 76 year old Yeddyurappa said that they were waiting for a green-signal from the central leadership. I can go and stake a claim at Raj Bhavan anytime, but I will wait for a go ahead he said.

Delhi BJP leaders tell OneIndia that they do not want to rush into anything. We want the process to be smooth. We can go ahead and form the government now that the numbers in the House are reduced. However, we do not want a crisis to erupt in the next couple of months. The BJP does not want to be held hostage by anyone, the leader also said.

For the BJP, a decision on the rebels by the Speaker is absolutely crucial. Their resignations have not been accepted and neither has any decision on their disqualification been taken. This means the strength of the House stands at 225. The BJP with 107 including the two independents would still be short of the 113 majority mark.

Yeddyurappa set to become CM, but how will he tide over the rebel headache

While the BJP has decided to wait for the Speaker's decision, it is also weighing in the options of going upto the Supreme Court, if he decides to sit on the issue for eternity.