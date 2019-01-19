Karnataka: Why is Eagleton resort at the center of political drama?

Bengaluru, Jan 19:Hours before the Congress party began legislative party meeting, Karnataka BJP trained its gun on the resort wherein the MLAs have been moved on Friday.

BJP alleged that the resort where Congress legislators were staying fearing poaching owes Rs 982 crores to the Karnataka government as a penalty in a land encroachment case, the state BJP Saturday asked the Congress leaders to collect the amount and use it to waive farm loans.

Karnataka BJP cited 2016 report published by The Hindu in a tweet, "Eagleton resort owe GOK Rs 998cr Penalty amount in land encroachment case. Now that Congress Party will spend time in resort we request 'Maryada Purushothama' Sri. @siddaramaiah, @DKShivakumar & @dineshgrao to collect this money while u return. U can use it for farmer loan waiver."

Recently, during the assembly session at Belagavi district, replying to a question raised by JD(S) leader A T Ramaswamy, Revenue Minister R V Deshpande had said the state government will take all measures to collect Rs 982 crores from the resort for encroaching upon 77 acres of government land.

Eagleton Golf Resort was founded by Late Meda Ashok Kumar at a time when golf was considered a niche sport and limited to just club members. Ashok Kumar' son Kiran Kumar Meda is the Managing Director of the resort.