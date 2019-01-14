Karnataka: 'We don't need to poach BJP MLAs', says Kumaraswamy

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Karnataka CM H. D. Kumaraswamy Monday said the alliance government do not resort to poaching of BJP MLAs as Congress and JDS have sufficient numbers in the assembly.

Talking to reporters Karnataka CM said, "We don't need to poach BJP MLAs on BJP leader B. S. Yeddyurappa's horse trading allegations."

Also read: LS seat sharing: Kumaraswamy warns Cong against treating JD(S) as 'third-grade citizens'

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa clarified on 'Operation Kamala' saying that the state meeting in Delhi was to discuss Lok Sabha Elections 2019 polls. He further added that the leaders will stay in Delhi for two more days.

According to reports, BJP MLAs reportedly to be shifted to a resort in Haryana based on rumours of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's attempt to poach BJP MLAs make the rounds.