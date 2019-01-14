  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka: 'We don't need to poach BJP MLAs', says Kumaraswamy

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 14:  Karnataka CM H. D. Kumaraswamy Monday said the alliance government do not resort to poaching of BJP MLAs as Congress and JDS have sufficient numbers in the assembly.

    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. File photo
    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. File photo

    Talking to reporters Karnataka CM said, "We don't need to poach BJP MLAs on BJP leader B. S. Yeddyurappa's horse trading allegations."

    Also read: LS seat sharing: Kumaraswamy warns Cong against treating JD(S) as 'third-grade citizens'

    Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa clarified on 'Operation Kamala' saying that the state meeting in Delhi was to discuss Lok Sabha Elections 2019 polls. He further added that the leaders will stay in Delhi for two more days.

    According to reports, BJP MLAs reportedly to be shifted to a resort in Haryana based on rumours of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's attempt to poach BJP MLAs make the rounds.

    Read more about:

    hd kumaraswamy bjp congress b s yeddyurappa bs yeddyurappa karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue