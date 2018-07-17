Karnataka: Water level crosses 120 feet in KRS dam

The water levels in reservoirs in Karnataka have risen sharply as compared to last year. Owing to intermittent rainfall in Mysuru and Mandya districts on Sunday and Monday, the water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir rose sharply and approached the danger mark.

Reservoir Level in KRS Dam reached 123.05 feet, only -1.75 feet short of Full Rerervoir Level (FRL). Water level in Kabini dam reached 2281.66 feet compared to 2264.89 ft lat year on July 16th.

The KRS dam opened 30 crest gates and released a massive 65,000 cusecs into the Cauvery river leading to Tamil Nadu, Kabini too released 40,416 cusecs into the river on Sunday. The swollen Cauvery river also submerged many temples in Srirangapatna and the booking counters in Ranganathittu.

Name of the Reservoir FRL in feet above MSL RL as on 16/07/2018 Last year RL as on 16/07/2017 Balance RL to reach FRL Linganamakki 1819.00 1794.00 1765.25 -25.00 Supa 1849.92 1788.58 1755.78 -61.34 Varahi 1949.50 1916.31 1894.66 -33.19 Harangi 2859.00 2856.60 2837.94 -2.40 Hemavathi 2922.00 2920.00 2874.70 -2.00 K.R.S.* 124.80 123.05 78.25 -1.75 Kabini 2284.00 2281.66 2264.89 -2.34

Data Courtesy: Reservoir level information provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)

* Height above Local Ground Level

