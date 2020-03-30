  • search
    Karnataka Waqf Board directs mosques play audio messages through loudspeakers on Covid19 awareness

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 30: The Karnataka State Wakf Board has directed all mosques in the state to play its audio messages through its loudspeakers four times a day to spread awareness about coronavirus.

    Karnataka Waqf Board directs mosques play audio messages through loudspeakers on Covid19 awareness

    In an official notification on Sunday, the chief executive officer of the State Wakf Board said the mosques will have to play the audio message in three languages sent by it. These messages must be played at 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

    The notification has been marked to all the police commissioners, deputy commissioners at the district and the superintendents of police. Already mass prayers at mosques have been stopped.

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa thanked the Muslim community for cooperating with the state government and agreeing to perform their daily prayers at home instead of mosques.

    Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
