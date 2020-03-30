Karnataka wants people in home quarantine to send a selfie every hour, starting 7 am

Bengaluru, Mar 30: All people in home quarantine in Karnataka over the COVID-19 outbreak have been asked to send a selfie with their GPS coordinates every one hour , failing which they may be housed in mass quarantine centres.

A press release, which was signed by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, also mentions that this exercise will be repeated, except during sleeping hours from 10 pm to 7 am.

"Every selfie sent by home-quarantine persons is seen by a government photo-verification team. So, if wrong photos are sent, defaulters will be shifted to mass quarantine centres," Sudhakar said in the release.

Teams, which are monitoring people in quarantine, will use an app and click photos of home-quarantined people and send it to the government, it added.