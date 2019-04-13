Karnataka votes for jobs and healthcare

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Karnataka Survey 2018 shows that Drinking Water (50.42%), Better Employment Opportunities (39.75%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (32.86%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Karnataka.

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.11 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.53), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.45) was rated as Below Average.

Inrural Karnataka, top most voters' priorities were Drinking Water (49%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (44%), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (41%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.10 on a scale of 5), Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.90), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.12) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.91) and Agricultural Loan Availability (2.12).

For the urban voters in Karnataka, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (52%), Better Employment Opportunities (43%), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (38%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (2.12 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.15), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (2.07) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on providing Better Roads (1.81) and Electricity for Domestic Use (2.08).