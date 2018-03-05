Karnataka: Actor Upendra likely to be ousted from KPJP, to join BJP?

Sandalwood star Upendra, President of Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP), likely to be ousted from his own party due to difference of opinions in the party.

According to reports, a difference of opinion has sprung up inside the KPJP over the selection of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The party members are reportedly upset with the 'dictatorial attitude' of Upendra.

The real results between prajaakeeya and Raajakeeya will reveal on 6th of this month. Wait and watch. Upendra — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) March 3, 2018

Mahesh Gowda, the founder of KPJP, alleged that Upendra sidelined him from party programmes.

News18 quoting sources reported that Upendra is likely to join the BJP on Tuesday by quitting or dissolving his party. His followers feel that he has already given enough hints and may follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he idolizes.

In August 2017, Upendra had launched a new political party 'Karnataka Prajnavant Janata Party' (KPJP) and announced 'auto' as the logo of the party at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru. Always known for his maverick ideas, Upendra invited journalists to light the lamps.

KPJP was planning to field candidates in all the 224 constituencies in the next assembly elections.

