    Karnataka tweaks quarantine rules for travellers returning from TN, Delhi

    Bengaluru, June 25: Amid rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka government on Thursday has decided to change quarantine rule for those returning from Tamil Nadu and Delhi. As per latest decision, there will be no institutional quarantine and only home quarantine for 14 days.

    rules

    According to the fresh guidelines, people coming from Tamil Nadu and Delhi, will have to follow 14-day home quarantine once they arrive and there will be no institutional quarantine.

    While this decision has been taken, an official order to this effect is yet to be issued. The order is expected later today.

    Until now, people coming to the state from Tamil Nadu and Delhi was prescribed to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation.

    Moreover, the government also stated registration to the state government's Seva Sindhu portal was mandatory for any person arriving or transiting through Karnataka.

    Meanwhile, the state government has called for an all-party meeting of legislators from this tech city on Friday to discuss measures to be taken to contain the rising Covid cases in the city after consulting health experts.

    Of the 397 Covid cases reported across the state on Wednesday, 173 were from Bengaluru, taking its tally of positive cases to 1,678 and active to 1,124.

    The city also accounted for 78 of the 164 deaths in the southern state although 475 were cured and discharged from the designated hospitals in the city.

    With 1,42,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Delhi (70,390) and Tamil Nadu (67,468).

