Karnataka turmoil: 'No in-fight between MLAs', Congress denies rumours of clash, bribe

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 20: Senior Congress leader and Minister D K Shivakumar said that there is no in-fight between Karnataka Congress MLAs Anand Singh & JN Ganesh. He further denied any rumours of clash or bribe.

Speaking to media, on reports of fight between Karnataka Congress MLAs Anand Singh & JN Ganesh, Shivakumar said,''There is no fight. You saw all of them coming together, going together. It's fake news. Entire Congress party is united. I'm confident that even those who couldn't attend CLP will come to Congress.''

The legislators were shifted to the private resort on the city outskirts on Friday night after a CLP meeting was chaired by CLP leader Siddaramaiah at the state legislature building Vidhana Soudha, as a show of legislators' strength.

On reports that a Congress MLA gifted a 2019 Mercedes-Benz car to Siddaramaiah, he said,''There is no gift or anything. We also sometimes take our friends' vehicle to travel. There is no issue. Is there any record that he has received a gift or anything? Nothing, no record.''

The Congress party over the past week has been accusing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of allegedly poaching its legislators.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal will interact with the party legislators on Sunday, state unit President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted. "KC Venugopal will interact individually with our MLAs regarding parliamentary elections and decision on our future course of action will be taken," Rao tweeted.