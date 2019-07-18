  • search
    Karnataka trust vote: The possible scenarios today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, July 18: It would be for the third time that a motion on trust would take place ever since Karnataka delivered a fractured mandate in 2018.

    Today, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will move a motion seeking a trust vote in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at 11 am. There are several scenarios that could take place. Let us take a look at them.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
    Like what Yeddyurappa did in 2018, Kumaraswamy could speak on the motion and then announce his resignation. This means no voting would take place.

    Kumaraswamy could seek a debate on the motion. This means members of both the ruling party and opposition will speak on the motion. Kumaraswamy would then reply at the end.

    If voting is to take place, then the Speaker will put the motion to vote.

    Explained: What is a floor test? Know what will happen in Karnataka Assembly today

    A division bell will be rung following which all members of the House would need to be seated.

    All doors of the assembly hall will be closed after the bell. No member can leave or enter the House.

    The Speaker will then seek a division of votes row by row, which would be both for and against the motion.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 6:08 [IST]
