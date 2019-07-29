Karnataka trust vote updates: BSY wins confidence of House; assembly adjourned

Bengaluru, July 29: B S Yediyurappa has won the trust vote. He won the trust vote moved by moved by him through a voice vote. Yediyurappa urged everyone in the House to cooperate with him and help him work for the people. Meanwhile, the Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation.

Winning the trust vote is, taking one more step closer towards a stable and strong administration. Will uphold the trust by ensuring transparent and accountable governance. I would like to thank the citizens, MLAs and each and every BJP Karyakartha for the trust placed in me. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 29, 2019 ''Winning the trust vote is, taking one more step closer towards a stable and strong administration. Will uphold the trust by ensuring transparent and accountable governance,'' BS Yediyurappa tweets Ramesh Kumar handed over his resignation to Deputy Speaker. House adjourned till 5pm Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has won the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday. After Congress and JD(S) leaders Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy made their arguments against the BJP government, but said that they would evaluate how the government worked for the people of the state, the newly-appointed government won the trust vote by voice note. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation after concluding farewell speech Speaker Ramesh Kumar thanks all the members of the House, and appeals to them to bring electoral reforms to life by adopting a resolution. “Over the past 14 months and 4 days I have worked as the Speaker as I was elected unanimously. I worked on the basis of my conscience keeping the people’s views in mind. We must take considered steps when some developments occur. When we get to hold such positions, we must tread carefully to not bring disrepute to the chair. I have worked with this in mind,” said Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Three disqualified MLAs - Congress's Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathali along with independent R Shankar are moving the Supreme Court today challenging Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them till 2023. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar begins farewell speech, expected to announce his resignation. Huge relief for salaried government employees as legislative assembly passes Finance Bill through voice vote. Supplementary estimates passed in the assembly, voice vote done Congress tweets,''BS Yediyurappa has never become Karnataka CM through people's mandate. Everytime, his expertise in horse-trading and resort politics have made him chief minister. Operation Lotus may have won him the trust vote today but he doesn't have the trust of the people of Karnataka.'' CM BS Yediyurappa hits back at CLP leader Siddaramaiah opposing Supplementary budget, says it was prepared by Coalition government itself. Siddaramaiah opposes supplementary budget. Ruckus in assembly over Supplementary budget. Supplementary Budget is the request for additional funds by Ministries and Departments during the course of the year. Finance Bill unanimously passed in Karnataka assembly. Speaker says Siddaramaiah, who has presented 13 budgets, has already said that this will affect administration. Please cooperate. DK Shivakumar in the House said,''Let the government do anything, let them bring in a new budget. But what is this three month vote on account.'' Congress opposes Appropriation Bill being passed without a debate. However, Speaker Ramesh Kumar says that passing of the bill is the need of the hour. Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and HK Patil raise objection over vote-on-account. Replying to the responses from the Opposition, CM Yediyurappa said that it would be worthwhile becoming Chief Minister when he gives administration that the people of the State will accept. BJP government-led by BS Yediyurappa is safe for six months since the next trust vote can be moved only after that. CM BS Yediyurappa moves the Appropriation Bill after winning trust vote. B S Yediyurappa who was sworn as the Chief Minister on Friday faced the trust vote today. He won the trust vote through a voice vote. Immediately after the trust vote, he presented the Finance Appropriation Bill. He said that he has not changed even a coma in the bill that was prepared by the H D Kumaraswamy government. Yediyurappa wins trust vote For the next 3 years and 10 months, I will only rule for the people. Please all of you cooperate with me says Yediyurappa. I have to rush to airport, I am on my way to the airport. I won’t allow anymore speakers. I am like your brother, please cooperate says Ramesh Kumar, Speaker. The trust vote which you called for is unconstitutional says HDK. Please stop your Operation Lotus for sometime. Don’t take more MLAs out and put them onto the streets. Let them sit in assembly for sometime says Kumaraswamy. BJP should be thankful to the rebel coalition leaders for being able to form a government, says Former CM HD Kumaraswamy "I need to answer to my conscience, not to any of you. In the past 14 months, I have tried my best to respond to the problems of people. I thank God for giving you an opportunity to look for the records yourself and tell the truth to the people about how my government tried with all honesty to waive off farm loans," Kumaraswamy says. ''The poor farmers are trying to reach the CM over debts. I urge the CM to implement the Farm Loan Waiver soon,'' says JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy Former CM HD Kumaraswamy says,''they've worked extensively for the farmers, while the BJP always taunted them. Coalition government functioned in a suffocated environment. We have worked promptly for the people of Karnataka.'' I have a sense of satisfaction that in the 14 months as CM, I have served the people says Kumaraswamy. I have a sense of satisfaction that in the 14 months as CM, I have served the people says Kumaraswamy. Former Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy now speaking on the floor of the house. Siddaramaiah said,''We discussed HD Kumaraswamy's confidence motion over 4 days. I too participated in that and I don't wish to speak about it. I could've spoken about circumstances under which Yediyurappa became CM. I wish him well and welcome his assurance that he'll work for people.'' There is no necessity for a prolonged debate on trust vote motion since it had been moved against HD Kumaraswamy last week, says Siddaramaiah in the house Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said,''Finance bill couldn't be passed because of crisis. BJP was allowed to form the government. I took oath on Friday. State is drought ridden now, let's all fight the drought together. As soon as I took charge I announced the PM Kisan Samman Yogjana. Rs 100 crore weaver loan is waived off.'' You have 105 MLAs. I want you to be chief minister, that is my wish. However I dont know for how long. Can you give stable government, Siddaramaiah asks Yeddyurappa. Siddaramaiah says coalition government was accepted by the people of Karnataka. Karnataka rebel MLAs have not yet mentioned their plea for urgent hearing today Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shakes hand with Siddaramaiah after entering the house. Siddaramaiah now speaking on the floor of the House. Will keep it short and sweet he said. I don’t want to get into all the developments of the past few days, he says. I congratulate Yeddyurappa. K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa moves confidence motion. Says "When Siddaramaiah&HD Kumaraswamy were CMs they didn't indulge in vindictive politics. Admn has failed&we'll set it right. I assurance the House that we won't indulge in vindictive politics either.I believe in forget&forgive" pic.twitter.com/3hcLX2fsXS — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019 I appeal to all to cooperate and support me says B S Yeddyurappa. Congress reportedly plan to stage walkout during the session today. Siddaramaiah reportedly instructed all Congress MLAs to walkout of the session. Assembly Session begins at Vidhana Soudha I will adopt the forget and forgive policy. I am not here for vindictive politics. We need to pass the Finance Bill, Yeddyurappa also says. I congratulate both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy for not indulging in personal politics, says Chief Minister, B S Yeddyurappa. The first aim is to rectify the image of the House. I assure I won’t indulge in vindictive politics. HD Kumaraswamy leaves from JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda's residence. According to report, the leaders reportedly discussed about the Finance Bill which will be tabled by BSY in the Assembly. The BJP along with an independent has 106 MLAs, while the JD(S) and Congress together have 99. With the House strength reduced by 17 following the disqualifications and no decision being taken on the BSP MLA, the BJP needs 104 to win the trust vote. Another Disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj hints at political retirement, says,''I have been a politician for the past 40 years and I am fed up of the recent political developments. Shortly, I'll call a meeting of my supporters to convey the future decision.'' ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ನಡೆದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಶಾಸಕಾಂಗ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್, ಕಾರ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಈಶ್ವರ ಖಂಡ್ರೆ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದೆ.@INCKarnataka @dineshgrao @eshwar_khandre pic.twitter.com/u1hsOmUb7Z — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 29, 2019 Siddaramaiah tweets,''I attended Congress Legislature Party meeting held today at Vidhana Soudha with party chiefs Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre.'' ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಪಕ್ಷಾಂತರಿ ಶಾಸಕರನ್ನು ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಅನರ್ಹಗೊಳಿಸಿದರೆ

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರು ಹೊಟ್ಟೆ ಉರ್ಕೊಳ್ಳೋದು ಯಾಕೆ? ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಈ ಪರಿಯ ಕಾಳಜಿ ಯಾಕೆ?

ಅವರೇನು ಇವರ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಶಾಸಕರೇ?#disqualifiedMLAs@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 29, 2019 Why do BJP leaders have heartburn when speaker has disqualified Congress-JD(S) defector MLAs? asks Siddaramaiah The Congress leaders have arrived at Vidhan Soudha ahead of the trust vote. Disqualified MLA, S T Somashekhar who returned from Mumbai today said that he would continue his battle legally. He said that the order of the Speaker was bad in law and it would be subject to judicial review. Disqualified Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj says,"No party has asked us to join them. This was solely our decision. Nobody has pressurised us. We wanted unity. We wanted to fight this together and not individually. Rumours of horse-trading and poaching are not true." The order of the Karnataka Speaker which disqualified the 17 rebel MLAs is bound to run into troubled waters legally. The legal team for the MLAs are bound to cite the latest judgment of the Bombay High Court, which said that disqualification under the Tenth Schedule cannot bar a legislator to seek an election during the term of the current assembly. Meanwhile, Speaker Ramesh Kumar had reached Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today. Three disqualified Karnataka MLAs to move Supreme Court today against speaker's order. Congress rebels Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and independent R Shankar going to file petition today. Disqualified MLA ST Somashekar holds press conference ahead of floor test, says he'll continue legal battle in Supreme Court over his disqualification. KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao reacts on BJP members slamming Speaker for disqualifying rebels, claims that BJP's concern proves they have indulged in horse-trading. How are the numbers stacked With the disqualification of the 17 MLAs, the strength of the assembly has been reduced to 208. 105 is the magic number and that is exactly the number of MLAs that the BJP has. Further the party has the support of one independent MLA and this takes the number to 106. JD(S) leaders are in a huddle ahead of the crucial trust vote today. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy holds talks with JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy visits JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's residence to discuss the next course of action ahead of floor test. Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting begins at Vidhana soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs are present. Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said that the 17 dissident MLAs - 14 from Congress and three from JD(S) - who have been disqualified can go to the Supreme Court against his decision. Rebel Congress MLA N Munirathna said that the speaker has played to a script. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah may by default become the leader of opposition when BSY will move the vote of confidence to prove BJP's majority Karnataka: The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He will face a trust vote today. pic.twitter.com/5g7hfKFybE — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019 B S Yeddyurappa arrives at Vidhan Soudha. He will face a trust vote today. CM BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru ahead of the floor test. BJP MLC Ravi Kumar accuses Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s of disqualifying the rebel MLAs as per the request of Congress and JD(S) leaders. Congress is set to hold a meeting ahead of Floor test today. CLP meeting will be chaired by Siddaramaiah in Vidhana Soudha. The BJP has issued a whip to all its 105 MLAs to be present in the House, when voting takes place. During a meeting of the BJP, apart from the trust vote, the Financial Appropriation Bill too was discussed. Five disqualified rebel MLAs have returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai. Those who returned include, Byrathi Basavaraj, S T Somashekar, Munirathna, Shivaram Hebbar and MTB Nagaraj. Independent MLA H Nagesh too is back in the city. The future of the JD(S) Congress coalition would depend on the decision of the high command of the latter, H D Deve Gowda said. The next challenge for the coalition would be the by-election in the wake of the disqualification of the 17 rebel MLAs. However this is subject to what the Supreme Court would have to say. Congress is set to hold a meeting ahead of Floor test today. CLP meeting will be chaired by Siddaramaiah in Vidhana Soudha at around 9 am. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka comments on the floor test today. The leader exudes confidence of winning the floor test. The top of the Congress have termed the floor test taken by H D Kumaraswamy as a fiasco. The party feels that the manner in which the entire episode was handled has affected their strategy in Parliament. Where was the question to drag it on for four days, when the numbers were clearly not there, the Congress top brass asked the state leadership. Yediyurappa has expressed confidence that he will sail through the trust vote. He also said that the finance bill will be tabled and no changes would be made to that. In the SC: The rebels will hope that the Supreme Court will overturn the order of disqualification passed by the Speaker. The hearing on the matter is expected to come up today. What the rebels lost: The rebels were disqualified as per the Tenth Schedule. They will not be allowed to contest a by-poll in the current assembly. They cannot be made ministers. They cannot be elected to the legislative council either. They can however contest the election for the next assembly. Will JD(S) back BJP: There was a section of JD(S) MLAs who had suggested to H D Kumaraswamy that they back the BJP. While the BJP has said no thanks, the father son duo of Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda too have ruled out any such possibility. The BJP is expected to have a smooth sailing in the assembly. The disqualification of the rebel MLAs has come as a boon as the strength of the House has been reduced, which will suit the BJP. The BJP said that it did not indulge in any flock keeping exercise. With the disqualification of the 17 MLAs, the strength of the assembly has been reduced to 208. 105 is the magic number and that is exactly the number of MLAs that the BJP has. Further the party has the support of one independent MLA and this takes the number to 106. Section 144 has been imposed in a two-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha. This comes into force from 6 am on Monday and will be in place till midnight. A total of 14 MLAs including Pratap G Patil, BC Patil, S Hebbar, ST Someshekhar, B Basvraj, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Muniratna, K Sudhakar, M TB Nagraj, Srimanth Patil from Congress. JD(S) MLAs which have been disqualified are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda.

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 14 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) for anti-party activities under the anti-defection law. He had earlier disqualified three other MLAs under the law. Some BJP leaders said they were unlikely to bring a motion to remove Kumar on Monday. According to the law, such a motion can only be taken up after 14 days and needs a simple majority of the assembly to pass.

Meanwhile, the rebels said they will move the apex court on Monday to challenge their disqualification, which they argued was illegal. "We will question everything based on the prevailing law," said dissident JD(S) lawmaker AH Vishwanath.

With the disqualification of 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S), the magic number for the simple majority is 105.

A lone Independent MLA has extended support to BJP.

With the disqualification, the half-way mark of the 225-member Assembly has gone down substantially, which will benefit BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

With the 14 disqualification of 14 MLAs and three others on 25 July, the Assembly is short by 17 legislators.

The effective strength of the House without these 17 MLAs will be 208, including the Speaker. The half-way mark in the Assembly, thus, has gone down from 113 to 104, giving BJP an edge in the House at least till by-elections are held for the seats vacated by the MLAs.

In the bypolls that will be held later, if BJP wins at least eight seats, it will go past the majority mark of 113 on its own.

On 27 July, BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister succeeding HD Kumaraswamy, three days after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled on failing the floor test.

Accusations of horse-trading and in-fighting have defined Karnataka politics in recent months but if Yediyurappa manages to pass Monday's floor test, it could well be the beginning of political order.