Karnataka trust vote LIVE: A fiasco says Congress top brass on losing out

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 29: With the rebels disqualified and the House strength coming down, the numbers are clearly in favour of the BJP.

B S Yeddyurappa takes the floor test today after he was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday. Will there be a twist in the tale, with some from JD(S) backing the BJP?

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka comments on the floor test today. The leader exudes confidence of winning the floor test. The top of the Congress have termed the floor test taken by H D Kumaraswamy as a fiasco. The party feels that the manner in which the entire episode was handled has affected their strategy in Parliament. Where was the question to drag it on for four days, when the numbers were clearly not there, the Congress top brass asked the state leadership. Yediyurappa has expressed confidence that he will sail through the trust vote. He also said that the finance bill will be tabled and no changes would be made to that. In the SC: The rebels will hope that the Supreme Court will overturn the order of disqualification passed by the Speaker. The hearing on the matter is expected to come up today. What the rebels lost: The rebels were disqualified as per the Tenth Schedule. They will not be allowed to contest a by-poll in the current assembly. They cannot be made ministers. They cannot be elected to the legislative council either. They can however contest the election for the next assembly. Will JD(S) back BJP: There was a section of JD(S) MLAs who had suggested to H D Kumaraswamy that they back the BJP. While the BJP has said no thanks, the father son duo of Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda too have ruled out any such possibility. The BJP is expected to have a smooth sailing in the assembly. The disqualification of the rebel MLAs has come as a boon as the strength of the House has been reduced, which will suit the BJP. The BJP said that it did not indulge in any flock keeping exercise. With the disqualification of the 17 MLAs, the strength of the assembly has been reduced to 208. 105 is the magic number and that is exactly the number of MLAs that the BJP has. Further the party has the support of one independent MLA and this takes the number to 106. Section 144 has been imposed in a two-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha. This comes into force from 6 am on Monday and will be in place till midnight. A total of 14 MLAs including Pratap G Patil, BC Patil, S Hebbar, ST Someshekhar, B Basvraj, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Muniratna, K Sudhakar, M TB Nagraj, Srimanth Patil from Congress. JD(S) MLAs which have been disqualified are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda.

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 14 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) for anti-party activities under the anti-defection law. He had earlier disqualified three other MLAs under the law. Some BJP leaders said they were unlikely to bring a motion to remove Kumar on Monday. According to the law, such a motion can only be taken up after 14 days and needs a simple majority of the assembly to pass.

Meanwhile, the rebels said they will move the apex court on Monday to challenge their disqualification, which they argued was illegal. "We will question everything based on the prevailing law," said dissident JD(S) lawmaker AH Vishwanath.

With the disqualification of 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S), the magic number for the simple majority is 105.

A lone Independent MLA has extended support to BJP.

With the disqualification, the half-way mark of the 225-member Assembly has gone down substantially, which will benefit BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

With the 14 disqualification of 14 MLAs and three others on 25 July, the Assembly is short by 17 legislators.

The effective strength of the House without these 17 MLAs will be 208, including the Speaker. The half-way mark in the Assembly, thus, has gone down from 113 to 104, giving BJP an edge in the House at least till by-elections are held for the seats vacated by the MLAs.

In the bypolls that will be held later, if BJP wins at least eight seats, it will go past the majority mark of 113 on its own.

On 27 July, BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister succeeding HD Kumaraswamy, three days after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled on failing the floor test.

Accusations of horse-trading and in-fighting have defined Karnataka politics in recent months but if Yediyurappa manages to pass Monday's floor test, it could well be the beginning of political order.