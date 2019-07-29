Karnataka trust vote LIVE: Will Yediyurappa be able to prove majority?

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 29: In the topsy-turvey lanes of Karnataka politics, the time has come for Yediyurappa to stare at a floor test once again. The BJP government in Karnataka will seek vote of confidence on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was sworn in on Friday has said that he is confident of winning the trust vote with the support of 105 BJP members in a reduced House strength of 208.

Section 144 has been imposed in a two-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha. This comes into force from 6 am on Monday and will be in place till midnight. A total of 14 MLAs including Pratap G Patil, BC Patil, S Hebbar, ST Someshekhar, B Basvraj, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Muniratna, K Sudhakar, M TB Nagraj, Srimanth Patil from Congress. JD(S) MLAs which have been disqualified are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda.

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 14 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) for anti-party activities under the anti-defection law. He had earlier disqualified three other MLAs under the law. Some BJP leaders said they were unlikely to bring a motion to remove Kumar on Monday. According to the law, such a motion can only be taken up after 14 days and needs a simple majority of the assembly to pass.

Meanwhile, the rebels said they will move the apex court on Monday to challenge their disqualification, which they argued was illegal. "We will question everything based on the prevailing law," said dissident JD(S) lawmaker AH Vishwanath.

With the disqualification of 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S), the magic number for the simple majority is 105.

A lone Independent MLA has extended support to BJP.

With the disqualification, the half-way mark of the 225-member Assembly has gone down substantially, which will benefit BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

With the 14 disqualification of 14 MLAs and three others on 25 July, the Assembly is short by 17 legislators.

The effective strength of the House without these 17 MLAs will be 208, including the Speaker. The half-way mark in the Assembly, thus, has gone down from 113 to 104, giving BJP an edge in the House at least till by-elections are held for the seats vacated by the MLAs.

In the bypolls that will be held later, if BJP wins at least eight seats, it will go past the majority mark of 113 on its own.

On 27 July, BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister succeeding HD Kumaraswamy, three days after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled on failing the floor test.

Accusations of horse-trading and in-fighting have defined Karnataka politics in recent months but if Yediyurappa manages to pass Monday's floor test, it could well be the beginning of political order.