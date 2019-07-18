Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: All eyes on SC as action in assembly set to begin

Bengaluru, July 22: It is a big day for all political parties in Karnataka. The Congress, JD(S) government is expected to take the trust vote today after the house was adjourned to Monday last week.

Over the weekend there were hectic parleys especially by the coalition partners to woo back the rebels, who have stayed firm in their decision on not supporting the government. A couple of petitions will be heard in the Supreme Court on whether the rebels can be compelled to attend the session. Over all it would be a hectic day.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to mention plea filed by independent MLAs R Shankar and Nagesh. Will ask the court for an urgent hearing today. Kumaraswamy has lost the numbers and is dodging the trust vote, the two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh have told the Supreme Court. The court will also take up the plea of Kumaraswamy and Dinesh Gundu Rao, who have sought clarification on whether the MLAs can remain absent despite a whip being issued. Meanwhile, security is tight in and around Vidhan Soudha, where the floor test is expected to take place today. The legislators of the various parties lodged in different resorts have started to leave for the assembly. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/hBsLndndIQ — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 The BJP legislators have left their resort and will attend the assembly session. The Shiv Sena has demanded President's rule or the dissolution of the government and the holding of fresh elections and letting the people of Karnataka decide. The party's view comes as the latest editorial in mouthpiece Saamana. Shiv Sena blames central government for being 'just a mere spectator and doing nothing in the Karnataka Crisis'. pic.twitter.com/SMeICUtfU4 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 21, 2019 Hours ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asserted that said he was ‘not trying to cling onto power’. He also attacked the BJP, saying the ruling party set a new benchmark in the country for ‘immoral politics’. Congress MLAs will leave for Vidhana Soudha at 10 am to attend the Assembly session. Ahead of the trust vote of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the party has not received any proposal seeking Siddaramaiah to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. #Karnataka: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/EbdwO5VQFy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga. A quick look at the numbers ahead of the trust vote: In the 225 member assembly including the speaker, the BJP has 105 MLAs. The Congress-JD(S) combine now has the support of 100 MLAs excluding the Speaker, who gets a vote only in case of a tie. There are 15 rebel MLAs, two independents and one MLA from the BSP. The BSP MLA N Mahesh had said on Sunday that he was instructed by his party chief, Mayawati not to back the coalition. However she clarified in a tweet later, she had asked him to vote for the coalition. The test to prove majority for the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka assembly was earlier scheduled on July 19. However, the government ignored Governor Vajubhai Vala's deadlines and it got postponed till Monday. Mayawati had earlier asked the lone BSP MLA Mahesh in Karnataka assembly to abstain himself from participating in the trust vote. Mahesh had extended support to the Kumaraswamy government previously. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday prompted Karnataka BSP MLA N Mahesh to vote in support of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government. Senior Congress leader HK Patil on Sunday had expressed confidence that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government will clear the floor test scheduled to be held on Monday. A legislature meeting of the BJP is on the cards ahead of the trust vote today. Also, all eyes would be on the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear petitions relating to the 10th Schedule and also another which is seeking a directive that the trust vote be conducted by 5 pm today. JD(S) will hold a legislative party meeting ahead of the floor test today. The Speaker will decide on the time of the floor test today. On the other hand, KPCC chief, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they would win the floor test and expose the BJP. Two independent MLAs, who withdrew their support to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government earlier this month, moved the Supreme Court late on Sunday and asked the top court to order that a floor test be held by 5pm on Monday. Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar claimed HD Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as Chief Minister to save the coalition. Will BSP’s N Mahesh stay on with the coalition or would he take a neutral stance, like he did last week. Well, he has been directed by his boss, Mayawati to support the coalition. Two petitions have been filed seeking a clarity into the July 17 judgment of the Supreme Court. The petitions have questioned the SC's immunity that was granted to the rebels to stay away from the assembly. The petitions by Dinesh Gundu Rao and H D Kumaraswamy say that in the wake of this immunity granted, the whip issued by them makes no sense and this is opposed to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The coalition is hopeful that the SC would come to their rescue on Monday. If the SC were to rule that the rebels have to be present and then they do not turn up, they could be disqualified for disobeying the whip. Ahead of the trust vote which the coalition is expected to take on Monday, hectic efforts are on to coax the rebels. Ramalinga Reddy, who had resigned, but took a u-turn made attempts to coax the rebels, but failed. The coalition partners have also decided to seek the help of religious institutions in a bid to try and coax the rebels. The BJP on the other hand has said that it would wait until Monday. We would neither approach the Supreme Court, nor go back to the Governor, state BJP president, B S Yeddyurappa said. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that "tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time. While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, the defiant legislators ruled out attending the session. It is a big day in Karnataka on Monday as the JD(S)-Congress coalition gets set to face a trust vote.