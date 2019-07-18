Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: HDK govt falls, second BJP Legislature Party meeting today at 11 am

Bengaluru, July 24: The HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress was unable to prove the majority in the trust vote on Tuesday in the Karnataka Assembly. The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

H D Kumaraswamy faced the defeat after winding up the debate for four days on the motion of confidence moved by him on Thursday last, amid the political turmoil. Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced that 99 MLAs had voted in favour of the motion and 105 against it. The motion had been defeated, he said.

In the elections held last year, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 out of the 224 seats, but fell short of the majority mark. The Congress and JDS quickly stitiched an alliance and formed a government under HD Kumaraswamy.

On July 6, 13 coalition MLAs tendered the resignation and the coalition government became unstable as the majority mark came down. After over two weeks of political turmoil, a trust vote was held today and HDK government lost it.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the BJP is acting against the interest of democracy and one day the party will face a revolt. "Entire country watched what happened in Karnataka. They (BJP) are involved in destabilising governments and doing horse trading. The public is watching them and in the time to come, this will cost them dearly and a revolt will happen in their own party," Gehlot said. The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month-long turbulent tenure. Reacting to the developments, Gehlot told reporters here, "Wait for the time, truth prevails in the end. These people are playing the game of finishing democracy." Karnataka:BJP's BS Yeddyurappa has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah after Congress-JD(S) govt lost trust vote in assembly.Letter reads,"I extend my heartfelt congratulations&best wishes for support extended by your good self,other leaders of the party&party in general" pic.twitter.com/SIjx8y72EH — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 BSY writes to Amit Shah: BJP president Amit Shah held consultation with party leaders amid indications that B S Yedyurappa may be its chief ministerial choice in Karnataka after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fell on Tuesday. Asked about its choice for the top post in the state, a party leader said Yeddyurappa, who is seen as the spearhead behind the drive to topple the Congress-JD(S) government, is an "obvious" contender but added that the top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, will take a call on the matter. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is from Karnataka, said Yeddyurappa is the BJP's natural choice for the job but the national leadership will take the final call. The party will stake claim to form the next government, he added. Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting concludes. Another meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow at party office in Bengaluru at 11 am.