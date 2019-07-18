Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: Assembly adjourned, Speaker says floor test by 6 pm today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 22: In an unending battle of nerves, the Karnataka assembly was adjourned close to midnight on Monday, with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar giving a fresh deadline for the trust vote.

The Speaker urged the legislators to complete all the proceedings regarding the floor test by 4 pm tomorrow and the trust vote to be completed by 6 pm tomorrow.

A fake letter, claiming to be a resignation note by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, was circulated on Monday night, adding to the drama at the Karnataka Assembly.

As the House debated the motion with frequent scenes of pandemonium, Congress made its intentions clear right from the beginning that voting be deferred as the apex Court was seized of pleas by two Independent MLAs on the issue of trust vote.

The Speaker, however said that he wants to keep up his word and conduct the trust vote today. However Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy has sought more time and says that he cannot conduct the same today.

Stay tuned for the all the updates LIVE:

Siddaramaiah, Congress at Vidhana Soudha: Tomorrow we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 PM tomorrow we will finish discussion, by 6 PM we will finish the floor test. Assembly session adjourned till 10 am tomorrow. It’s a misfortune that I am heading the proceedings, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar. BJP requests Speaker to extend the session for another hour, says we didn’t interrupt when coalition MLAs spoke. The Congress and the JD(S) MLAs again get out of their chairs, saying it's late. They have demanded that the House is adjourned. Coalition leaders request Deputy Speaker J K Krishna Reddy to adjourn the house telling they cannot stay without food. Dineesh Gundu Rao requests the Speaker to adjourn the house, says there are many patients and women in the assembly. Speaker KR Ramesh says he is "mentally prepared" to continue after dinner, however late it gets. BS Yedyurappa urges speaker to conduct the floor test today even if they have to wait till 1 am. "Even if it's 1, complete it today. Make arrangements for dinner. we'll have dinner and continue even if it goes on til 1." Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar warns rebels, says they could be disqualified under article 164 of the Tenth schedule. He added this is not a warning but a notice to all the rebel. DK Shivakumar, Congress: Speaker has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 AM tomorrow. BJP is trying to convince them that they won't be disqualified and they will be made ministers. As per Constitution of India, you can't be made a member once you're disqualified. HD Kumaraswamy reacts to fake resignation letter: I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don't know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I'm shocked at the cheap level of publicity. A letter seen kept on the table of CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha, appearing to be his resignation letter. Chief Minister's Office (CMO) says that the letter is fake. No one issued instructions for zero-traffic to be provided to the rebel MLAs, says Speaker JD(S) MLA HD Revanna attacks BJP leaders asks "Who went to SC? What did SC say? Speaker has the freedom to decide. Discussion is underway in the Assembly on when to hold the trust vote. Do wait until Supreme Court hearing is over says H K Patil while urging Speaker to postpone the trust vote. We didn't protest when they (Congress-JDS) were speaking. Siddaramaiah,CM and you(Speaker)promised floor test on Monday. When our chief Whip was called,we stated we'll be here till late night till all debates conclude. Please allow us to go ahead with confidence motion, appeals Yeddyurappa. Kumaraswamy is holding the post of CM unconstitutionally despite not having the majority. He has destroyed the constitution of this country & he should step now #ನುಡಿದಂತೆನಡೆಯಿರಿ — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 22, 2019 Kumaraswamy holding CM's post unconstitutionally, says BJP 'Save the Constitution' in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: I am ready to sit till 12 am. Why are you doing like this? This is not right, Speaker tells Coalition leaders. “Siddaramaiah had assured that proceedings will be concluded today. I had informed the same to our MLAs too. You (Speaker) said 10 mins. It's been 2 hours now after all the discussions,” Yeddyurappa says. Even if it's midnight, we are ready, he adds. BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa urges Speaker Ramesh Kumar to conduct floor test by midnight. We want justice, coalition leaders raise slogans. Speaker says if the treasury benches continue with their shouting, he will sit in the House till 10 PM without adjourning. After a lot of chaos the assembly session resumes. Earlier, Speaker KR Ramesh had threatened to quit, if the Cong-JD(S) alliance continue to delay the floor test. The House is yet to convene. There was some ruckus in the House after the coalition demanded more time to take the trust vote. Following which the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Speaker holds meeting of several leaders. The House has been adjourned following a ruckus. Trust vote likely to be delayed by another day. H D Kumaraswamy is unlikely to speak on the floor the House today. According to the reports, there are close to 15 speakers left to address the Karnataka Assembly including Congress' Siddaramaiah. JD(S) leader, H D Revanna has held a meeting with the Speaker. During the meeting, he has sought for more time to hold the trust vote. The Speaker has left the House. The MLAs however continue to sit inside the House. Proceedings are yet to resume. JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda says that it won’t be possible to conduct the trust vote today. There are so many things to discuss. Although the Speaker and the Congress Legislature Party said that it would be held under any circumstance, we are unable to do so. This leads to protests and chaos. The Speaker tries to calm the legislators down. There is some ruckus in the House after the coalition demanded more time to take the trust vote. The BJP has accused the coalition of delaying the trust vote. There is heavy deployment of police outside the Vidhan Soudha. The police are anticipating some trouble. The assembly session has been adjourned for 10 minutes. The Karnataka Speaker has said that the House will not be suspended until the trust vote is held today. The vote will take place under all circumstances, he says. BJP introduced Karnataka to horse trading and resort politics, says Eshwar Khandre Sources say that Kumaraswamy may not take the trust vote. He is likely to resign as Chief Minister after he completes his speech, a source informed OneIndia. Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil will meet the Police Commissioner to discus the alleged zero traffic given to rebel MLAs when they came back to Karnataka. The Congress has denied the reports that Kumaraswamy will resign before the trust vote. Kumaraswamy met with the Speaker in the latter’s room. The Chief Minister is said to have sought for two more days to conduct the floor test. Home Minister MB Patil said at Vidhana Soudha that his ministry provided security to rebel MLAs only because governor had asked for it. He further claimed that the ministry wasn't responsible for providing them with zero road traffic. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre says BJP introduced Karnataka to horse trading and resort politics. Operation Kamala' has ruined our reputation. Kumaraswamy clarifies his position on Floor Test to Speaker Ramesh Kumar, says Floor Test cannot take place today. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is meeting the speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Speaking at a press conference, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the party wants to wait till the Supreme Court hears his petition on Tuesday before taking a call on the future course of action. "Let us wait for the decision of Supreme Court after the hearing (on Tuesday), and then take the next step. We wanted rights of every member upheld, but trust vote cannot be conducted in such a manner," he said. Kumaraswamy has sought two more days time to conduct the floor test. He says that he will not be able to conduct the trust vote today. It may be a trust vote after all. The Chief Minister’s Office has said that no appointment has been sought with the Governor. The debate is still on in the assembly and the Speaker has said that he would want to complete the proceedings today itself. JD(S) MLA, AT Ramaswamy walked out of the Vidhana Soudha following state home minister MB Patil's statement on zero traffic reportedly given to rebel MLAs. Ramaswamy had said, "If Home Minister is lying blatantly in front of the House, how can I stay here? pic.twitter.com/xWv6BCmAcx — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 JD(S) MLA, AT Ramaswamy walked out of the Vidhana Soudha following state home minister MB Patil's statement on zero traffic reportedly given to rebel MLAs. Ramaswamy had said, "If Home Minister is lying blatantly in front of the House, how can I stay here? Speaker takes objection and says zero traffic and protection has to be separated, to which Patil says the rebel MLAs were not given zero traffic facility from HAL airport to Vidhana Soudha. Responding to questions raised by JD(S) member A.T. Ramaswamy on zero traffic facility provided to rebel MLAs, Home Minister M.B. Patil says the Governor had written to the State government directing them to provide security to the rebel MLAs. Will H D Kumaraswamy quit without a trust vote? He is said to have sought an appointment with the Governor at 7 pm, triggering speculation that he may resign. Meanwhile the debate is still on in the House. The Speaker has once again reiterated that he will keep up his word and conduct the floor test today. Adding to the allegations by JD(S) on the protocol issued by the Governor, Karnataka’s home minister MB Patil said that the Governor had told the police commissioner directly. JD(S) MLA Ramaswamy has demanded that Schedule 10 should become stronger. “You (speaker) should protect this house and keeping this in mind you should take a historic decision before the vote,” AT Ramaswamy has told the speaker in the Assembly. P Muralidhar Rao,BJP National General Secy: Congress-JD(S) is violating constitutional rights. Democracy is being murdered. Court has allowed the 15 MLAs (rebel MLAs) that they may or may not be present there. They (K'taka govt) don't have the no.,they're in minority. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Hd3pAtEczc — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 BJP's P Muralidhar Rao accuses Congress-JD(S) of 'murdering democracy' The debate on trust vote is paused again. This time members cheer. The Speaker informs the House about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, Senior BJP leader Aravind Limbavali, who has filed a case regarding the release of a morphed video that shows him in a compromising position, gets emotional as he speaks of the misinformation campaign against him. He demands an inquiry into it. Coalition leaders have given word to prove majority, says Speaker On Sunday, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar had made the claim that Kumaraswamy will vacate the chief minister’s position to save the Congress-JD(S) combine. Soeaker reiterates that he has given his word to conduct the floor test today itself. There is speculation rife that Kumaraswamy may resign today. He has sought an appointment with the Governor at 7 pm today. BJP’s MLA initiated a clarion call and said the party is willing to induct MLAs who want to join BJP. “I call them through this public platform, those who want to can come to BJP and we will induct them into our party and give them ministerial berths,” BJP’s four-time MLA CT Ravi said. To which, Siddaramiah said CT Ravi doesn't have proper information. ''I didn't leave JD(S), I was expelled. I didn't join Congress immediately. I was forming Ahinda party. I was expelled from JD(S) in May 2005. I joined Congress in 2006. Wrong info shouldn't be recorded here.'' The Karnataka floor test will reportedly take place by evening. BJP leader Yeddyurappa has asked the party MLAs to reach the Vidhana Soudha immediately. Arkalgud MLA A T Ramaswamy says,''All three party leaders are in resorts. Isn't it a collapse of democracy?. Democratic values are missing in today's politics. No more values in political decisions.'' Speaker says all members will speak only for ten minutes. Let us not use black magic to form the government. Those who are blessed will form it says Siddaramaiah. Speaking to reporters on the Karnataka political crisis, Siddaramaiah said that the Speaker will take a call on confidence motion. "We have already told that we will prove the confidence in Vidhana Soudha. The case is pending in Supreme Court. We have also filed the petition. Most probably, Supreme Court will hear our plea tomorrow (Tuesday)." He further said, "If the rebel MLAs come back then they will be with us. Rebels have told that they are not living comfortably, they could have stayed back here itself." Assembly session resumes. I welcome the ruling of Hon. Speaker Shri. Ramesh Kumar on my point of order.



This has upheld & protected the rights of political parties to fight against undemocratic disturbance orchestrated by @BJP4India leaders.@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 22, 2019 Siddaramaiah hails Speaker’s ruling about whip Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar took a dig at the politics of defection in Karnataka and quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to buttress the point. "Somebody said to Pandit Nehru that Congress MLAs have become elopers. Nehru said it actually depends on the potency of the person if they are able to take away the person from this site. So, at one point you (Siddaramaiah) were potent and helped them elope. You (Yeddyurappa) don't smile, you also earlier helped in eloping," the speaker said during the debate on the confidence motion in the House. K’taka Speaker has upheld the sanctity of the whip and says it’s applicable as per 10th schedule of the Constitution.



He ruled that the Supreme Court interim order in no way protects the Rebel MLA’s if they violate the Whip.



Welcome his just and equitable order. — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) July 22, 2019 KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao thanks Speaker for upholding whip Session adjourned for lunch till 3:30 pm. I have the right to resign and join any party, says V Somanna “Only after you decide on this (petition to disqualify rebel MLAs) can there be sanctity to this floor test. It will be incomplete if the decision is not made and if it’s incomplete it will be null and void. The Supreme Court cannot protect us here. There are three possible solutions, either resignations are accepted or rejected or they’re disqualified. If you go ahead I will be a conscientious objector to this process,” said Congress’s Krishna Byregowda. “I appeal to you (Speaker). There is a petition for disqualification before you, if you do not decide on that, there is no meaning to this floor test,” said Congress’s Krishna Byregowda. The BJP on Monday asked Karnataka​ chief minister HD Kumaraswamy "to resign and go" if he has faith in the Constitution and people of the state, as the confidence motion moved by him in the Assembly dragged on for the third day. Meanwhile, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar appeals to ruling party members to shorten their speeches on the motion of confidence to enable him to take up voting exercise at the end of the day. “The rebel MLAs told the Supreme Court that the Speaker did not meet them, but when they met the Speaker they admitted they had not submitted resignations to him or sought an appointment with him. This is the speaker’s affidavit in the court. So they lied even to the Supreme Court,” said Congress’s Byregowda. Umesh Jadhav, when he resigned as an MLA gave it in writing that he is no way linked to BJP, and the very next day he joined the BJP. "This is deceiving the Speaker," Byregowda says. A BJP MLC met the rebels, MLA Aswath Narayan met the rebels, but they say they’re not involved. Yeddyurappa’s PA is seen with the independent MLA, but they’re not involved,” Congress’s Krishna Byregowda tells the Vidhana Soudha. “We’re not influencing you, but let them (BJP) agree that they are behind this, then we’ll stop this discussion. But we must know why this trust vote is being held,” said DK Shivakumar. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka escorting MTB Nagaraj, says Krishna Byre Gowda. Media has reported that a special flight that flew all rebel MLAs belongs to the firm owned by a BJP Rajya Sabha MP. This flight is making two-three trips everyday, Byregowda further said. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali objects to this saying it's a flight that can be hired. It is a pre-planned conspiracy against the coalition govt. 16-17 MLAs didn’t just wake up one morning and decide to resign, says Krishna Byre Gowda Why is the BJP not accepting it wants the chair? Why are they not accepting the fact that they are behind 'operation lotus'? They should accept that they have spoken to these (rebel) MLAs: DK Shivakumar BJP openly accepts that they are in touch with rebels, says Minister Krishna Byre Gowda BJP’s Madhuswamy said that the rebel MLAs are not in the Vidhana Soudha to defend themselves. To this, the Speaker replied saying “why aren’t they here?” Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy raises to clarify saying the 'biryani' reference was to him. "The MLA Krishna Byre Gowda referred took me to an iftar dinner and I did not know Mansoor Khan. After a recent heart complication I have stopped eating biryani and did not eat biryani at Mansoor Khan's place," he says adding it is the SIT he had formed had arrested Mansoor Khan. ''We had given free hand to SIT to probe IMA scam,'' Kumaraswamy also added. BJP MLA C.T. Ravi, intervenes, raises the issue of IMA group fraud case. He says the government needs to clarify on who ate biryani with the accused and who protected him. BJP did not move no confidence motion. CM moved vote of confidence, says Krishna Byre Gowda BJP did not move no confidence motion. CM moved vote of confidence, says Krishna Byre Gowda Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar hails Jagadish Shettar's point about documentary evidence. Speaker rebukes BC Patil over his absence. "Isn't he an elected member? Shouldn't he be present here? People have given him the opportunity to be present here. If he's not coming, he needs to write to me. He hasn't done that too. He has enough opportunities to defend himself." Meanwhile, Anand Murthy, an advocate, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court, alleging that trust vote is being deliberately delayed. Congress’s Krishna Byregowda told the Vidhana Soudha that there is evidence to show Ramesh Jarkiholi, one of the rebel MLAs, has been in touch with the BJP, even during the Lok Sabha elections. “There is a procedure here that evidence has to given before allegations are made. Besides, BC Patil isn’t here so is it fair to make allegations against him?,” said BJP’s Jagdish Shettar as Krishna Byregowda accused BC Patil of being in contact with the BJP. Targetting BJP, Byregowda had said,"B.C. Patil is disgruntled for not being made a minister. There is an audio tape of his conversation with two leaders. I don't want to name the other leader who is speaking in this audio." Speaker asks for documentary evidence with Congress's Krishna Byre Gowda for his allegations. To which he replied that he would submit the evidence by evening. Congress's Krishna Byre Gowda says that BJP has alleged that the government is in minority because of the resignation of the MLAs. "They could have moved a no-confidence motion but did not." Speaker scolds Congress leader DK Shivakumar. While the speaker instructed Krishna Byre Gowda to speak, Congress leader DK Shivakumar got up to speak. Irked the Speaker said, "What is this? Has everyone planned to interrupt?" Krishna B Gowda says,''Speaker said that whip will be considered under the tenth schedule. This will give out a message to the rebels.'' Rebel MLAs are likely to risk disqualification if they abstain from session. I will not send a message to MLAs in Mumbai. Issuing whip is left to leaders of respective parties, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar All parties will issue whip to MLAs but rebels who are camping in Mumbai feel it is against the Supreme Court’s order, says JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda The Speaker reminds everyone to be mindful of the time limit since the trust vote needs to be conclude by today. In your speeches today, make sure that dignity of Assembly is kept alive. These are time stalling tactics being used. It harms the image of Assembly, Speaker and also image of you as MLAs, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar Bengaluru: Congress leader and State Minister DK Shivakumar arrives at Karnataka Assembly. (earlier visuals) #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/ZoA6vDcRmw — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 Congress leader and State Minister DK Shivakumar arrives at Karnataka Assembly. Fix a time for trust vote, says Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar We should discuss and debate but not delay proceedings. We want Trust Vote by the end of the day, says Madhuswamy Whip also applies to rebel MLAs, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar Do not make me a scapegoat by delaying proceedings: Speaker Ramesh Kumar Would have provided security to MLAs if they claimed threat: Speaker Ramesh Kumar I was delayed as I was checking the Supreme Court order, says Speaker BJP delegation approached me and requested trust vote. I will have to pass a ruling today: Speaker Ramesh Kumar Assembly session resumes shortly after a weekend break. The Speaker apologises for the delay and says that CM HD Kumaraswamy and others were conducting a meeting. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, "I'm confident that the floor test will happen today. MLAs who resigned have also gone to court for the same. We will bring this up on the floor of the house." Speaker says,''You can discuss till midnight. I am ready for it but I have to put the confidence motion for voting today itself.'' Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar refuses to heed chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's request. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ramesh Kumar has said that the deadline to hold the trust vote would be 6 pm. Quoted by CNN-News 18, he said that those MLAs who do not turn up will be marked absent. Assembly session to resume shortly after a weekend break. Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy has requested the Speaker to hold the trust vote on July 24. A delegation of the BJP has once again met with the Speaker and requested him to conduct the floor test today itself. CM HD Kumaraswamy yet to leave hotel for Vidhan Soudha. CM reportedly gathering information on political developments. A couple of developments that have taken place in the past half an hour suggest that a trust vote will not take place in Karnataka today. A lady advocate in the Supreme Court, Lily Thomas sought the intervention of the Chief Justice of India on horse trading in Karnataka, while citing news reports. The CJI told her, “ madam please don’t read newspapers, please don’t watch television and you will be happy. Anything you want to say, file an application. You are an advocate. Coalition government likely to delay floor test until the Supreme Court takes up the hearing on Tuesday. I will try and conclude the floor test today itself. However it all depends on the House proceedings, speaker Ramesh Kumar said. He also said that he has summoned the rebel MLAs for questioning based on the complaint by the coalition government to disqualify them. The Speaker has arrived at the Vidhan Soudha. Proceedings in the assembly to commence shortly. State BJP chief holds meeting with senior leaders at his chamber in Vidhana Soudha ahead of Floor Test. Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP MLAs arrives at Vidhana Soudha. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/p6eIuaIsLH — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 State BJP chief B. S. Yeddyurappa along with party MLAs arrives at Vidhana Soudha to attend the Assembly session. Talking to a TV channel, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh had said that the trust vote will take place today before 6 PM. He added that CLP leader Siddaramaiah and CM Kumaraswamy have both agreed to hold the trust vote. SC refuses to hear today the plea by the two Karnataka independent MLA seeking a direction to conduct the trust vote today. Court says it would see if the matter could be taken up tomorrow. The notice by the Speaker to the rebels was issued following a disqualification plea filed by the coalition partners. Speaker Ramesh Kumar has issued a notice to the rebels to appear in his office tomorrow. They have been told to appear by 11 am. Meanwhile, Congress MP, BK Hariprasad has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, for suspension of business for discussion over 'Constitutional crisis in Karnataka.' Ballari rural MLA B Nagendra likely to skip assembly session today. The MLA is being treated at hospital for heart ailment and might undergo surgery today. Last ditch attempts made by the coalition to coax the rebels to attend the assembly and vote in its favour have failed. B Nagendra too is unlikely to attend the assembly today. He is in hospital and is likely to undergo surgery today. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to mention plea filed by independent MLAs R Shankar and Nagesh. Will ask the court for an urgent hearing today. Kumaraswamy has lost the numbers and is dodging the trust vote, the two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh have told the Supreme Court. The court will also take up the plea of Kumaraswamy and Dinesh Gundu Rao, who have sought clarification on whether the MLAs can remain absent despite a whip being issued. Meanwhile, security is tight in and around Vidhan Soudha, where the floor test is expected to take place today. The legislators of the various parties lodged in different resorts have started to leave for the assembly. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/hBsLndndIQ — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 The BJP legislators have left their resort and will attend the assembly session. The Shiv Sena has demanded President's rule or the dissolution of the government and the holding of fresh elections and letting the people of Karnataka decide. The party's view comes as the latest editorial in mouthpiece Saamana. Shiv Sena blames central government for being 'just a mere spectator and doing nothing in the Karnataka Crisis'. pic.twitter.com/SMeICUtfU4 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 21, 2019 Hours ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asserted that said he was ‘not trying to cling onto power’. He also attacked the BJP, saying the ruling party set a new benchmark in the country for ‘immoral politics’. Congress MLAs will leave for Vidhana Soudha at 10 am to attend the Assembly session. Ahead of the trust vote of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the party has not received any proposal seeking Siddaramaiah to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. #Karnataka: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/EbdwO5VQFy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga. A quick look at the numbers ahead of the trust vote: In the 225 member assembly including the speaker, the BJP has 105 MLAs. The Congress-JD(S) combine now has the support of 100 MLAs excluding the Speaker, who gets a vote only in case of a tie. There are 15 rebel MLAs, two independents and one MLA from the BSP. The BSP MLA N Mahesh had said on Sunday that he was instructed by his party chief, Mayawati not to back the coalition. However she clarified in a tweet later, she had asked him to vote for the coalition. The test to prove majority for the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka assembly was earlier scheduled on July 19. However, the government ignored Governor Vajubhai Vala's deadlines and it got postponed till Monday. Mayawati had earlier asked the lone BSP MLA Mahesh in Karnataka assembly to abstain himself from participating in the trust vote. Mahesh had extended support to the Kumaraswamy government previously. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday prompted Karnataka BSP MLA N Mahesh to vote in support of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government. Senior Congress leader HK Patil on Sunday had expressed confidence that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government will clear the floor test scheduled to be held on Monday. A legislature meeting of the BJP is on the cards ahead of the trust vote today. Also, all eyes would be on the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear petitions relating to the 10th Schedule and also another which is seeking a directive that the trust vote be conducted by 5 pm today. JD(S) will hold a legislative party meeting ahead of the floor test today. The Speaker will decide on the time of the floor test today. On the other hand, KPCC chief, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they would win the floor test and expose the BJP. Two independent MLAs, who withdrew their support to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government earlier this month, moved the Supreme Court late on Sunday and asked the top court to order that a floor test be held by 5pm on Monday. Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar claimed HD Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as Chief Minister to save the coalition. Will BSP’s N Mahesh stay on with the coalition or would he take a neutral stance, like he did last week. Well, he has been directed by his boss, Mayawati to support the coalition. Two petitions have been filed seeking a clarity into the July 17 judgment of the Supreme Court. The petitions have questioned the SC's immunity that was granted to the rebels to stay away from the assembly. The petitions by Dinesh Gundu Rao and H D Kumaraswamy say that in the wake of this immunity granted, the whip issued by them makes no sense and this is opposed to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The coalition is hopeful that the SC would come to their rescue on Monday. If the SC were to rule that the rebels have to be present and then they do not turn up, they could be disqualified for disobeying the whip. Ahead of the trust vote which the coalition is expected to take on Monday, hectic efforts are on to coax the rebels. Ramalinga Reddy, who had resigned, but took a u-turn made attempts to coax the rebels, but failed. The coalition partners have also decided to seek the help of religious institutions in a bid to try and coax the rebels. The BJP on the other hand has said that it would wait until Monday. We would neither approach the Supreme Court, nor go back to the Governor, state BJP president, B S Yeddyurappa said. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that "tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time. While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, the defiant legislators ruled out attending the session. It is a big day in Karnataka on Monday as the JD(S)-Congress coalition gets set to face a trust vote.