Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: Voting all set to begin, all doors have been closed

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 23: The Karnataka Assembly floor test will likely to be held today. There was a ruckus at the Race Course Road in Bengaluru outside a building where the two independent MLAs are believed to be present. They had withdrawn support to the Kumaraswamy govt and are now with the BJP.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said that Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru for two days. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till July 25th. If anyone found violating these rules, would be punished.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made an emotional speech in the assembly and said that he has no intention to drag the trust vote. He firmly said that he does not want to cling on the post and expressed sadness about certain things that were posted on the social media.

Stay tuned for all the developments LIVE:

The headcount is on as BJP president, B S Yeddyuprappa has pressed for a division of votes The headcount of the BJP MLAs is currently on. The deputy speaker says he is in favour of the trust vote The head count of the legislators is currently on. The magic number today is 105 Counting of fourth row on. Counting of second and third row now. The officers are currently the first row. The doors have been closed. The trust vote is all set to begin The speaker has asked the members to decide whether they want a division of votes. The doors are being closed. No member can leave, none can come inside Karnataka trust vote proceedings finally begin. Voting all set to begin No question of taking rebels back to Congress says Siddaramaiah. The position of the CM is not permanent. Today the media is running the country. I am telling the media not to ruin this country says Kumaraswamy. I apologise to 6.5 crore people of the state: CM HD Kumaraswamy My political entry itself was all of a sudden and unexpected, says Kumaraswamy in his reply to confidence motion in the assembly I am ready to resign says Speaker. I have my letter ready, Ramesh Kumar tells the House. "They (BJP) are in a hurry. We will put to vote, don't worry. I am not going to run away. Let there be discussion," says HDK. Kumaraswamy, says Let there be a division of votes, i am prepared. I am not bothered whether I will win or lose. Kumaraswamy says I will not run away after speech. Let there be a voting. There was a lot of activity in the opposition party lounge between 5.30 pm and 6 pm as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy rose from his seat to defend the trust vote, BJP legislators were asked to move into the house. Accepting that he was at Taj West End, Kumaraswamy explains, “Yes it’s true that I have retained a room in Taj West End. I don’t do any business there. When last year’s election results came out and the Congress asked me to become chief minister, I was in that room. I retained it because I thought it was lucky. How the numbers stand: Total Strength after resignations: 209 Majority mark: 105 BJP+Independents: 107 Congress: 66 JD(S): 34 Congress+JD(S): 100 BSP: 1 Nominated: 1 CM Kumaraswamy concludes speech. Another MLA gets up to speak. JD(S) MLA shares data on farm loan waiver. I want to thank all my officials today. They kept saying it was an unstable government. Since day one they kept giving deadlines. It is not a good atmosphere to work. Kumaraswamy says I did not drop any of the programmes my predecessor Siddaramaiah had announced in his Budget. Kumaraswamy says I will not cheat farmers, my govt has set aside Rs 25,000 cr for crop loan waiver. It is past the 6 pm deadline. But the House expects Kumaraswamy to be the last Speaker before the trust vote, which is what the Speaker had also said. Kumaraswamy: If i have been able to made achievements, it was possible because of my team of officials. HDK says,'For 14 months, I have run a government that lived under constant speculation of falling. I want to thank the authorities for working with the deadlines that the BJP gave us. They worked day and night and, if I’ve done anything over these past months, it’s because of them.' I apologise to Opposition and voters for keeping them waiting. I’m fed up of the current political developments. I'm ready to sacrifice my post, says CM Happy to quit as Chief Minister, says HDK Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said,''Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished.'' Speaking on the prolonged trust vote debate in the Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said, “It might have taken time on this discussion. It might have been greed. But it was also hope that people can change themselves.” The opposition leader has not spoken at all. He had said that Deve Gowda is the reason for this government to fall. Please don’t talk about him. We have made mistakes and I am not saying this because he is my father, says Kumaraswamy. In the assembly elections, nobody got a majority. I wish to say this again because the opposition leader has repeatedly said that this is an unholy alliance. I got into politics by accident. I always wanted to stay away from politics. My wife told me at the time of our marriage that she will not marry a politician. Today she is an MLA. This is only a fact because I am from a film background, Kumaraswamy says. I had moved a motion for vote of confidence in the background of today’s political developments says Kumaraswamy. Section 144 imposed across Bengaluru for the next two days, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar H D Kumaraswamy is delivering his concluding remarks before the trust vote. It is the first time that the opposition has not taken part in the trust motion debate. I want to apologise for the people of Karnataka. I will not speak about the developments of the past ten days. This has been addressed by Krishna Byre Gowda, the CM also says. Once Kumaraswamy is done speaking the trust vote is expected to take place. As Siddaramaiah finished speaking, Speaker wanted to end the discussions, but JDS MLA Revanna had insisted on speaking for 10 minutes. Ivan D Souza, another Congress leader, says that they want to meet their party men who he claims are being held against their will in that apartment complex. Congress workers stage a protest in front of the apartment even as BJP leaders are waiting at the entrance of the Vidhana Soudha gates to escort them into the Assembly in time for the vote on motion of confidence. During the debate on confidence motion, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP for the "wholesale and retail sale of MLAs". "Governments will come and go, but we need to preserve the Constitution. Wholesale and retail sale of MLAs is a shameful act," he said. Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh spotted at Nitesh apartments in Bengaluru. JD(S) and Congress workers gathered outside the apartment. Public works minister H D Revanna said that, “Only because of Kumaraswamy’s one fault, the BJP could come to power. Else, they wouldn’t have been able to grow here. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said,''This wholesale trade is a problem. The MLAs who have gone have indulged in wholesale trade.''''They are at 105, they needed 8 but they decided on 15. I don’t think the people of Karnataka will accept this undemocratic procedure,'' he also said. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “You should’ve been a strong opposition with 104 MLAs. You could’ve held the government accountable. But you insisted on such dubious measures. This resignation drama got changed with the 35th constitutional amendment. After this the Speaker got discretion as many were coerced, lured into resigning. Karnataka Governor's special officer reaches Vidhan Soudha Karnataka Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah said that if the deadline exceeds he would expect Speaker KR Ramesh to allow him some leeway. BJP leaders were seen accompanying rebel MLAs. Which party is in power in Maharashtra? How are these rebels getting such security arrangements?, asks Siddaramaiah. BJP should accept openly they are poaching MLAs. 99% of the states believe BJP is indulging in horse-trading, says Siddaramaiah. Karnataka has always been known for ethical politics, says Siddaramaiah. Governments will come and go but we need to preserve the constitution. Wholesale and retail sale of MLAs is a shameful act, says Siddaramaiah. People will not accept undemocratic ways of the BJP. We are still unable to curb defection, says Siddaramaiah. Speaker has the right to reject or accept resignations. Speaker is the supreme authority in the Assembly. No court can interfere with the functioning of the Speaker, says Siddaramaiah. You (BJP) should have fought and brought changes but clearly, you (BJP) chose the backdoor to form the govt. This is condemnable, says Siddaramaiah. Coalition is not a new phenomenon in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah. I believe in our constitution and secular values. One who lacks ideologies is not fit for public life, says Siddaramaiah. BJP indulged in horse-trading from the beginning, says Siddaramaiah. The coalition government has been in existence for 14 months. The people of Karnataka didn’t give majority to any single party in 2018, it was a fractured verdict. In democracy the verdict of the people must be respected by all parties, says Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah rises up to speak Youth Congress workers protested outside the rebel MLAs’ hotel in Mumbai. A massive police presence is outside Powai hotel where Youth Congress is protestin. Some in BJP will be happy if rebels are disqualified, says Tourism Minister, Sa Ra Mahesh. Coalition lawmakers Assembly question how can the apex court be coopted in this manner. D.K. Shivakumar says he has moved a privilege motion against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil. "He has given a statement that I have been co-operating with BJP to form an alternative government to protect himself from cases he has been facing from central agencies. I will take this to a logical end. I have decided to put a defamation against him for ₹2.04 crore. I will meet him in Bijapur court," he says. Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers protest in front of rebel Congress MLA Somashekar's residence DK Shivakumar turns oddly nihilistic. "What is the point of all this? We are all gonna die. The maximum one would do is drink two extra-large pegs in the night." When DK Shivakumar says there are many more topics to be discussed, Speaker tells him the discussion has to end by 4 pm. Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh laughed when he responded to DK Shivakumar’s statement where the Congress lawmaker called himself a member of a simple middle class family. DK Shivakumar says he has landed in problem because he was helpful towards his friends. He said, ‘I told MTB Nagaraj I’ll see him in the battlefield politically.I’m facing so many cases for helping my friends and I’m ready to go to jail. I know what I’m going through. I have all the records of my friends (BJP). That will also be brought out in the battlefield.’ Congress MLA DK Shivakumar said on being stopped from entering the Sofitel hotel where MLAs have holed up. ‘Why wasn’t I allowed? Am I a dacoit?’, asks the minister. Media portrays us like jokers and calls us thieves. We cannot walk with respect anymore. I can’t even say that I’m a politician, says Water Resources Minister, DK Shivakumar DK Shivakumar said,''I could have easily locked up rebel MLAs in a room, but I did not do it because of the friendship.'' DK Shivakumar tells BJP that the rebel MLAs will backstab them too, and accuses BJP of destroying their future. In the House, Siddaramaiah says the Supreme Court has not barred him from disqualifying the rebel MLAs. But BJP MLA Madhuswamy disagrees. Uproar in the House when BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar says whichever instances Byre Gowda had cited to make his point were not applicable. I'm supporting JD(S) only because of my commitment, says DK Shivakumar BJP leader Jagadish Shettar says DK Shivakumar is misleading the House. In reply to him, Former CM Siddaramaiah says,''It’s not DKS but the BJP that has misled the House. DKS is just pleading the MLAs to rectify their mistakes and not fall into BJP’s trap.'' We are struggling to save this government. We are hurt over rebel MLAs resigning from the party, says Krishna Byre Gowda Rebel MLAs are still a part of our party, says Krishna Byre Gowda Answering Siddaramaiah BSY said, ‘Siddaramaiah is very knowledgeable about law but when the SC says the MLAs can’t be compelled you cannot go against it. Besides, the rebels have resubmitted their resignations.’ BS Yeddyurappa who has repeatedly demanded the trust vote happen says the government counsel has assured that trust vote will be conducted. Last night I spoke to one of the rebel MLA. The MLA said he wanted Ministerial berth. I told him that all of the rebels will be cremated by BJP leaders, says Water Resources Minister in the assembly Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says that he has the right to issue a whip under Schedule X and it is the BJP that is misleading the House and the people. "I was shocked to see MLAs who stood in line to resign. I tore Muniratha's resignation letter. I told them I have the right. MLAs also said DK has the right," says DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar has tried to instill some sense in MLAs by reminding them that BJP has misled them, says Former CM State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa’s courage and willpower should be appreciated as he tried Operation Kamala 7 times, says Water Resources Minister I’m not ready to call the MLAs in Mumbai disgruntled or unsatisfied. They are more than satisfied MLAs, says Water Resources Minister Rebel MLAs are still members of this house. Its not DK Shivakumar, but BJP which misled rebel MLAs, says Siddaramaiah Meeting between Speaker Ramesh Kumar and lawyers representing rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli concludes at Vidhana Soudha. Rebels told me that they will be made Ministers. I warned rebel MLAs that #BJP is duping them: Water Resources Minister, DKS '' We are living in the land of Basavanna. Rebel MLAs are content, there is no Discontentment, '' he added. Congress leader Shivakumar said in the assembly that Mandate was given to Modi and not for Yedyurappa. I have seen many debates but now we’re being shown in a bad frame. We should stick to our ideologies: Water Resources Minister, says DK Shivakumar If floor test is not held today, we will press for an operative direction tomorrow, says Counsel Mukul Rohatgi while speaking to media outside the Supreme Court 15 MLAs have the option of appearing in the proceedings or not because they were being issued a whip which is a basis of disqualification: Counsel Mukul Rohatgi I hope Speaker Ramesh Kumar realises what his position is, what the constitution has obliged him to do and the fact that the floor test is being adjourned day after day, says Counsel Mukul Rohatgi Home Minister MB Patil arrives at Taj West End to hold talks with CM Kumaraswamy. UT Khader and TD Raje Gowda of the Congress and KS Lingesh of the JD(S) have spoken. BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan asks DK Shivakumar to hold the floor test today itself. Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun



But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel



His message is clear

He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM



He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 23, 2019 Karnataka BJP tweets its displeasure over the absence of CM HD Kumaraswamy from the assembly. CM HD Kumaraswamy was waiting for the verdict in the petition filed by MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar, the hearing of which has been adjourned by the Supreme Court. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka says trust vote will be held today and who will become the CM will be known. State BJP chief BSY should clarify that rebel MLAs will not be given any Ministerial berth nor should they be inducted into the BJP, says JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda BJP leaders held meeting with the rebel MLAs who resigned. What was the need to use rebels to approach Supreme Court urgently? BJP should provide an answer to these questions, asks Urban Development Minister, UT Khader in the assembly. Speaker KR Ramesh asked minister Priyank Kharge, if empty treasury benches are reserved in the fate of the Speaker or the Assembly, according to PTI. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and water resources minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met to discuss the future of the coalition and the plan of action if the Congress-JD(S) government fails the floor test on Tuesday. The apex court is also likely to hear various petitions filed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundurao in the coming week. Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has said that the Speaker is optimistic that the trust vote will be held today. The court adjourned hearing on the matter after recording the Speaker’s oral submission. The Supreme Court refuses to pass any orders saying trust vote is underway. Will take up the case after trust vote over. The Supreme Court records the oral submission by the Karnataka Speaker that the trust vote may be taken up today. Appearing for the Speaker, senior advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “ I am saying it may be taken up today or tomorrow. I am just being optimistic.” Dr Rajeev Dhavan for CM: Between today or tomorrow it will be over. Some MLAs are yet to speak. Rohtagi says speaker has issued notice for disqualification in the meantime Abhishek Manu Singhvi says If government doesn't have numbers will fall today or tomorrow. 18 MLAs left to speak. If they are filibustering they will get over tomorrow. Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing for Speaker says Trust votes have been longer in history. Debate is on. Ongoing live proceedings going on. Will end in trust vote. Governor can't issue directions. Mukul Rohatgi for Independent MLAs said,''They are playing ducks and drakes. Everyday they make noise they will do trust vote, but they don't do it.'' The Supreme Court has started hearing the plea by Independent MLAs on holding the trust vote immediately. The JD(S) MLAs have left their resort (Golfshire) only a short while ago, almost an hour after the session began. Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy is yet to reach the House. He is said to be at the Taj West End hotel and is yet to leave for the assembly. The session was off to a slow start, with MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) reaching an hour late. Lawyers of the rebel MLAs represent them before the Assembly Speaker regarding the disqualification proceedings against them. Congress leaders Siddarmaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao are now at Speaker's Chamber. ರಾಮಾಯಣ ಆಯ್ತು, ಮಹಾಭಾರತವೂ ಮುಗಿಯಿತು, ವೇದ ಉಪನಿಷತ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದು ಆಯ್ತು. ಇವತ್ತೇನು ಗರುಡ ಪುರಾಣವೇ ? ? ?#ನುಡಿದಂತೆನಡೆಯಿರಿ — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 23, 2019 BJP's CT Ravi mocks the coalition for delaying the trust vote. "Ramayana is over, Mahabharata is also over, veda Upanishads also done. Will you preach the Garuda Purana today?" UT Khader also said that BJP is misleading the people. He adds, ‘We know politics is a game of numbers and not morals. Let them accept this. Not only are you misleading us, the Speaker, the people but you’re also misusing the Governor’s office. UT Khader challenges BS Yeddyurappa and BJP lawmakers to accept that the rebel MLA resignations were orchestrated by them. He says if the BJP accepts it, a trust vote can be held immediately. Congress legislature party Siddaramaiah arrives in Vidhana Soudha. He went to meet Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar who has left his seat in the House to go meet rebel MLA's lawyers. Coalition's leaders are raising irrelevant issues and their aim is to delay and drag the session, says Madhuswamy Congress MLA Tanveer Sait asks the opposition leaders that, when there is a restriction on withdrawals above ₹2 lakh from banks how could they pay the rebel MLAs. Shivalinge Gowda says'‘The question is about the anti defection law. It affects this House.’ BJP MLA Madhusamy retorts by asking his counterpart to file an appeal against the order if he wants to. Shivalinge Gowda says that every child in the state knows that it is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. He said, ‘We’re stretching this because of the dubious manner in which our MLAs have been carted away. Everybody in the state knows that this conspiracy was hatched by the BJP, every child knows. Let them admit on the floor of the house. Why hide this? Let them say it openly.’ Speaker has handed over charge to AT Ramaswamy, lawmaker from Arakalgud, Hassan until he is back to his chair Independent MLAs counsel Mukul Rohtagi reaches court hall. Supreme Court to hear independent MLAs plea shortly. Meanwhile the JD(S) MLAs have not yet turned up at the assembly. Speaker Ramesh Kumar will be meeting with the lawyers of the rebel MLAs. CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Taj West End hotel and will be leaving for Vidhana Soudha shortly. Congress- JD (S) find new ways to delay time. House now discussing demonetization and how it was implemented. Despite the rebel MLAs' demand for more time, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has left his seat in the House to go meet their lawyers. "I had given time to MLAs at 11 am to come and meet me. Their lawyers have come to meet me," he said while getting up. Demonetisation paralysed our economy says MLA, Eshwar Khandre. Innocent people and farmers suffered due to this, he also said. The lawyers of the rebel MLAs have reached the office of the Speaker. The rebels had written to the Speaker saying that they cannot be present and sought four weeks time. Congress Karnataka MLA from Bhalki Eshwara Khandre say, ‘The economy collapsed and many lost jobs. Even the BJP believes it was a scam. Only the poor and farmers suffered.’ UT Khader says that Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada region has several developmental projects lined up but a 1000-crore rupee scam has halted those programmes. While Congress MLAs reach Vidhan Soudha, JD(S) MLAs yet to arrive Congress MLA Eshwara Khandre speaking to media, "If the rebel MLAs want four weeks, voting should also happen after 4 weeks. That is when justice will be done." Karnataka Minister for Urban Development MLA UT Khader apologises for the delay. KS Eshwarappa attacks CM HD Kumaraswamy, he says, “If the chief minister cannot come then what can we expect from others. They don’t come on time but at 4 pm they’ll start demanding to be given time.” After holding talks with his father, H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy is on his way to the Karnataka Assembly. Some members said that they thought that the session was starting at 11 am. MLAs thought session might begin at 11 and we have not got the agenda yet, says Shivalinge Gowda Former CM Siddaramaiah yet to leave for Assembly session. CLP leader is still reportedly at his official residence. The strength of the coalition in the Karnataka Assembly is low at the moment. Many of the MLAs from the JD(S) and Congress are yet to arrive at the assembly. While Priyank Kharge has arrived at the assembly, former chief minister Siddaramaiah is yet to reach. The Congress Legislature Party meeting is on at the moment. J Shettar, BJP said,''It's the final day for this government. We believed y'day was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' in between ruling party&others they postponed it for one day...We'll see what happens and if division of votes take place this government will definitely be defeated. #Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/hLqULs67Uw — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said,''They don't have the numbers. They're a minority govt. MLAs are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this govt will definitely go. This isn't a people's govt. People are upset,MLAs are upset.'' Almost an empty house. The session has begun, but Congress and JD(S) leaders are yet to arrive. Meanwhile the session is underway and the BJP MLAs are on the discussion floor. The Karnataka Assembly session has begun. The Speaker has assured that the trust vote would be held at 6 pm. If the resignations of the rebels are accepted or if they abstain then coalition numbers fall to 101 and the government would be a minority. Including the Speaker the strength of the House is 225. The Speaker votes only in the case of a tie. The ruling coaltion- Congress and JD(S) has 78 and 37 MLAs respectively. The total stands at 117, while the BJP has 107 with the support of two independent MLAs. Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/Bc37dHNk3L — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 Meanwhile, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha. On ‘Rebel MLAs’ letter to him seeking four weeks time to appear before the speaker’, Ramesh Kumar said,''It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court.'' Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on ‘allegation that you are intentionally providing more time to ruling parties to prove majority’: said,''I convey my thanks to them. I pray to God to give some sense to them.'' Hitting out at coalition government, BJP MLA Renukacharya said even former CM Siddaramaiah doesn’t want this government to continue. The MLA also said that speaker will put the motion to vote at 6 pm and he won’t break his promise like CM Kumaraswamy. BJP MLC Ravi Kumar said that the speaker will put the motion to vote today and CM HDK will lose power. ''State BJP chief BSY will become the next CM,'' he further said. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/tCim0qBOqy — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha Speaker says the debate on the trust vote should finish before 4 pm today. He has set 6 pm as the deadline for the trust vote. 19 MLAs did not participate in the debate on Monday, of which 14 were from the Congress, 3 from the JD (S), and the 2 Independent MLAs Rebel MLAs have sought one month's time to meet the Speaker. As per one rebel MLA, "I need to consult my lawyer. Minimum disqualification time as per law is seven days." The rebels are unlikely to appear before Speaker Ramesh Kumar at 11 am today. The Speaker had on Monday summoned them for questioning following a complaint that sought their disqualification. Supreme Court to hear petitions by two independent MLAs today. They had said the that the JD(S)-Congress government has lost majority and is delaying the trust vote to hold on to power. "It is submitted that the trust vote is not being conducted despite the government being in minority. It is submitted that a minority government, which does not have the confidence of the majority, is being allowed to continue in office," they said in their plea. Will the rebels return? The Speaker Ramesh Kumar has summoned the rebel MLAs to be present before him at 11 am today. He said that he would decide on the complaint given by the coalition in which they sought that they be disqualified. Whatever the decision may be, the matter would go right back to the Supreme Court, which had last week given the rebels immunity from taking part in the assembly proceedings. The assembly session resumes today at 10 am. The Speaker wants the discussions completed by 4 pm and says that the trust vote will then be held at 6 pm.