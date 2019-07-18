Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: Session begins, but Cong-JD(S) MLAs yet to arrive

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 23: The coalition has for the past couple of days been consistently inconsistent, when it comes to conducting the trust vote. Monday, witnessed another adjournment, with the Speaker saying that the process would be completed today by 6 pm.

The other developments to watch out is a Supreme Court hearing on the matter. The rebels too have been summoned by the Speaker at 11 am today to decide on their disqualification.

Another hectic day ahead. Stay tuned for all the developments LIVE:

The strength of the coalition in the Karnataka Assembly is low at the moment. Many of the MLAs from the JD(S) and Congress are yet to arrive at the assembly. While Priyank Kharge has arrived at the assembly, former chief minister Siddaramaiah is yet to reach. The Congress Legislature Party meeting is on at the moment. J Shettar, BJP said,''It's the final day for this government. We believed y'day was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' in between ruling party&others they postponed it for one day...We'll see what happens and if division of votes take place this government will definitely be defeated. #Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/hLqULs67Uw — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said,''They don't have the numbers. They're a minority govt. MLAs are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this govt will definitely go. This isn't a people's govt. People are upset,MLAs are upset.'' Almost an empty house. The session has begun, but Congress and JD(S) leaders are yet to arrive. Meanwhile the session is underway and the BJP MLAs are on the discussion floor. The Karnataka Assembly session has begun. The Speaker has assured that the trust vote would be held at 6 pm. If the resignations of the rebels are accepted or if they abstain then coalition numbers fall to 101 and the government would be a minority. Including the Speaker the strength of the House is 225. The Speaker votes only in the case of a tie. The ruling coaltion- Congress and JD(S) has 78 and 37 MLAs respectively. The total stands at 117, while the BJP has 107 with the support of two independent MLAs. Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/Bc37dHNk3L — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 Meanwhile, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha. On ‘Rebel MLAs’ letter to him seeking four weeks time to appear before the speaker’, Ramesh Kumar said,''It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court.'' Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on ‘allegation that you are intentionally providing more time to ruling parties to prove majority’: said,''I convey my thanks to them. I pray to God to give some sense to them.'' Hitting out at coalition government, BJP MLA Renukacharya said even former CM Siddaramaiah doesn’t want this government to continue. The MLA also said that speaker will put the motion to vote at 6 pm and he won’t break his promise like CM Kumaraswamy. BJP MLC Ravi Kumar said that the speaker will put the motion to vote today and CM HDK will lose power. ''State BJP chief BSY will become the next CM,'' he further said. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/tCim0qBOqy — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha Speaker says the debate on the trust vote should finish before 4 pm today. He has set 6 pm as the deadline for the trust vote. 19 MLAs did not participate in the debate on Monday, of which 14 were from the Congress, 3 from the JD (S), and the 2 Independent MLAs Rebel MLAs have sought one month's time to meet the Speaker. As per one rebel MLA, "I need to consult my lawyer. Minimum disqualification time as per law is seven days." The rebels are unlikely to appear before Speaker Ramesh Kumar at 11 am today. The Speaker had on Monday summoned them for questioning following a complaint that sought their disqualification. Supreme Court to hear petitions by two independent MLAs today. They had said the that the JD(S)-Congress government has lost majority and is delaying the trust vote to hold on to power. "It is submitted that the trust vote is not being conducted despite the government being in minority. It is submitted that a minority government, which does not have the confidence of the majority, is being allowed to continue in office," they said in their plea. Will the rebels return? The Speaker Ramesh Kumar has summoned the rebel MLAs to be present before him at 11 am today. He said that he would decide on the complaint given by the coalition in which they sought that they be disqualified. Whatever the decision may be, the matter would go right back to the Supreme Court, which had last week given the rebels immunity from taking part in the assembly proceedings. The assembly session resumes today at 10 am. The Speaker wants the discussions completed by 4 pm and says that the trust vote will then be held at 6 pm.