First of its kind genome sequence lab to be inaugurated at Delhi Airport

Pfizer must do local study to be approved by India: NITI Aayog

Karnataka to receive 20k doses of Covaxin soon; Check venue and timings

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Karnataka is set to receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine soon, said Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

"Covaxin has 10 ml of the vaccine in a vial. One vial can vaccinate 20 people," he added. "Both the vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) will be given in the state and there is no choice for any," Sudhakar further said.

The vaccine will be given between 9 am and 5 pm on January 16.

The vaccine will be given to 100 people in each centre on that day and all those who are getting the first shot will be informed via SMS or phone call.

"The state will soon receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin from Hyderabad by air and these will be used to inoculate 16 lakh frontline warriors across the state in phase one from January 16 onwards," said Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession, in a statement.

The Central government has issued a guideline regarding which district and which staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16, he added.

On Tuesday 6.48 lakh doses (in 54 boxes) of Covishield vaccine arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Vaccines are stored in Dasappa Hospital in Central Bengaluru and will be administered to health workers from six centres in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said after inspecting stocks at the hospital.

The centres which will start administering the vaccine are, KC General Hospital, Victoria Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, St John's Medical College and Mallasandra Primary Health Centre in North Bengaluru.