Karnataka to do away with red, orange and green zones

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 19: Starting today, the Karnataka government would do away with the red, orange and green zone system. The government would instead identity containment zones that would be strictly monitored.

Medical Education MMMinister, K Sudhakar said that the district wise classification of zones will no longer exist. Once the lockdown is lifted, there is no relevance for such a classification, he also said. The government would instead strictly monitor smaller areas with a number of cases, he also said.

At present a 100 metre area has been cordoned off in containment zones. The government would redefine the containment zones, he also said. For instance the government is looking at categorising specific apartments of buildings. In rural areas, the government is likely to consider classifying taluks as containment zones.

No movement of private or public transport will be allowed in containment zones, the minister also said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the government's main focus would be on the containment zones. Strict measures would be in place in these zones and stringent punishment would be awarded for those indulging in unlawful activities.