Karnataka TET Answer Key 2019 released, last date to file objections

Bengaluru, Feb 21: The Karnataka TET Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held on February 3 2019 in two shifts. Candidates can download their OMR sheets and file objections to the answer keys. You will need to enter the respective application number and date of birth. The candidates would be awarded 1 mark per correct answer and there would be no negative marking.

Please note that the objections would need to be filed before February 25 at 4 pm. The objections will have to be sent online and no other mode would be accepted. The candidates should make sure that the objections should be based on authentic documents.

After you download the OMR sheets, you can check and verify the response with the given answer key. A candidate would require to score at least 60 per cent marks, ie 90 out of 150 to qualify. The cut off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST and differently abled candidates. The answer keys are available on schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

How to download Karnataka TET answer key 2019:

Go to schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Click on the link that says KARTET

A PDF file will open

Download

Take a printout