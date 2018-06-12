English

Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections Result: Counting of votes underway

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Counting of votes underway for elections to six legislative council seats, three each from graduates and teachers constituencies.

    Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections Result: Counting of votes underway

    The six legislative council seats, that had gone to polls on June 8, include Karnataka Legislative Council from Karnataka South East Teachers' Constituency, Karnataka South Teachers' Constituency, Karnataka South West Teachers' Constituency, Karnataka South West Graduates' Constituency, Bangalore Graduates' Constituency and Karnataka North East Graduates' Constituency. The main parties contesting in the Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections 2018 include Congress, JD(S) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Apart from these candidates contesting in the Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections, Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj is in the fray from North-East Graduates constituency. There are a total of 35 candidates contesting in the six legislative council seats. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the results of Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections on the six legislative council seats will be declared today.

    Read more about:

    karnataka legislative council karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue