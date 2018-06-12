Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections Result: Counting of votes underway

Counting of votes underway for elections to six legislative council seats, three each from graduates and teachers constituencies.

The six legislative council seats, that had gone to polls on June 8, include Karnataka Legislative Council from Karnataka South East Teachers' Constituency, Karnataka South Teachers' Constituency, Karnataka South West Teachers' Constituency, Karnataka South West Graduates' Constituency, Bangalore Graduates' Constituency and Karnataka North East Graduates' Constituency. The main parties contesting in the Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections 2018 include Congress, JD(S) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Apart from these candidates contesting in the Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections, Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj is in the fray from North-East Graduates constituency. There are a total of 35 candidates contesting in the six legislative council seats. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the results of Karnataka Teachers, Graduate Constituency Elections on the six legislative council seats will be declared today.

