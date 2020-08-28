Karnataka State Law University postpones Final Semester Exams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 28: The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has postponed its final semester exams which were to be held from September 21 owing to the pandemic.

The semester exams for law courses have been postponed from September 21 and intermediate exams from October 5 as sought by the students in view of the pandemic still persisting across the state, a KSLU official said.

The final year exams would however be conducted online in October as per the directive of the Bar Council of India. The decision to postpone the exams were taken after consulting with the state's law minister, J C Madhuswamy.

Unlock 4.0: Karnataka degree colleges to reopen in October

The university will commence regular classes online from September 1 to make up for the time lost as the colleges remained shut since August due to the lockdown restrictions. The semester and intermediate exams held only after classes resume regularly for 45 days to 2 months.

Though students will be temporarily promoted to the next semester based on their performance in the internal exams held till March, they would however have to take the exams when they are held in the near future, reports citing officials said.

It may be recalled that the state higher education department had decided to promote the under-graduate students to the next semester, as classes could not resume due to the lockdown being extended.

Flight rules: Banned from flying if you remove mask & more news | Oneindia News

The decision to postpone the exams was taken, following immense pressure from the students. This decision would come as a relief to them.