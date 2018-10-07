Karnataka state bus driver allows monkey to drive vehicle; social media goes berserk

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Hell broke loose on the social media after a monkey was seen at the wheel of a state bus in Karnataka. A video of the bizarre incident went viral and the driver was reportedly suspended for allowing the animal to take control of the steering as he managed the gear of the vehicle.

The clip lasting about a minute and 13 seconds showed the bus driver and the monkey controlling the public transport vehicle in unison, with the human even grinning as he was being filmed. At times, the monkey was seen almost getting rotated itself sitting on the wheel.

#WATCH Viral video from Karnataka's Davanagere of a KSRTC bus driver driving with a Langur perched on the steering wheel. The bus driver has been suspended for endangering the lives of the passengers. pic.twitter.com/RexZAfKZdr — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018

According to ANI, the incident took place in Karnataka's Davanagere area. The bus belongs to Karnataka State Transport Corporation.

The driver was slammed on the social media for not only risking the lives of the passengers but also exploiting the primate.