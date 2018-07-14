Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2018 date: Expect further delay

New Delhi, July 14: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2018 will take more time to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Board officials confirmed that the evaluation process is currently underway and hence it is taking time to declare the results. Going by what officials say there is a possibility that the results would be declared after another 10 to 15 days. Earlier reports had suggested that the results could be declared next week.

As per the previous records, the SSLC Supplementary result is generally released in the 2nd week of July on the official website. However, there is no confirmation on the dates as yet officially. The results of SSLC Supplementary were declared on 14th July 2017 last year.

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2018 was held from June 21 to June 28. The exams were held for those students who could not pass the exam. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018:

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2018

Enter required details

Your result will be displayed

Download results

Take a printout