Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2018 date: Check updates

New Delhi, July 13: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website. While there is no official confirmation on the date, reports suggest that the board is making arrangements to declare the results as soon as possible.

As per the previous records, the SSLC Supplementary result is generally released in the 2nd week of July on the official website. However, there is no confirmation on the dates as yet officially. The results of SSLC Supplementary were declared on 14th July 2017 last year.

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2018 was held from June 21 to June 28. The exams were held for those students who could not pass the exam. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018:

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2018

Enter required details

Your result will be displayed

Download results

Take a printout