Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2018 date: Check here

    New Delhi, July 11: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2018 will be declared this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    While there is no official confirmation on the date, reports suggest that the board is making arrangements to declare the results this week itself.

    The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2018 was held from June 21 to June 28. The exams were held for those students who could not pass the exam. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

    How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018:

    • Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in
    • Click on Karnataka SSLC supplementary results
    • Enter required details
    • Your result will be displayed
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    karanataka sslc supplements results

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 9:32 [IST]
