The results of the 2018 SSLC exams will be declared on May 7. Candidates may check the results on portal of the Board on http://karresults.nic.in. About 8.5 lakhs students appeared in the examination this year.

Addressing a press conference, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait said that SSLC results will be available online on May 7 and published in respective schools on May 8. Sait said that the PUC result will be announced in April last week.

The minister said that key answers will be uploaded on the board's website on April 8. Objections can be filed between April 8 and 10.

There were 33 subjects this year. At least 2.73% students were absent for exams, while 51 students from 2,817 exam centres were debarred for indulging in malpractice.

Sait said that from the next academic year, the examination board itself will conduct the supplementary exams.

As many as 8.5 lakh students in Karnataka appeared for the class ten Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year. However, 10,867 students will be missing the exams as they don't have the mandatory 75% attendance to sit for the examination.

Last year the pass percentage of SSLC exams stood at 67.87 %. Out of the total 8.5 lakh candidates, who appeared to the exam, 5.8 lakh candidates cleared the exam held in March 2017.

How to check

• The candidates at the beginning need to visit the official website www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in by typing the same into the address bar of their web browser.

• After which the candidates would see an active link of 'Karnataka SSLC Exam 2018 Results', which the aspirants will need to click.

• Upon clicking the active link, the candidates would be drifted to the page where they would have to provide their personal information such as roll number, registration number and date of birth.

• After submitting the personal details, the candidates would get the online result with scores in individual papers mentioned.

• Download and take printout of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam result for future use.

