    Karnataka SSLC examsto be conducted from June 25; masks, social distancing mandatory for students

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 09: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is all set to hold SSLC exams from June 25. Exams to be held across 43,760 centres and 8.48, 196 students will appear for exams.

    All students will be subjected to thermal screening at centres, wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory for them. Students have to report to examination centre at 9:30 am, exams will be held till July 4.

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 to be held from June 25 to July 4

    The SSLC or 10th board examination which was initially scheduled for March-April will now be conducted from June 25 to July 4. The decision to conduct this exam was taken last month in a meeting, adds the report.

      The education department has decided to use 43,720 rooms in 2,879 buildings across the state to conduct the SSLC exam. During the examination, social distancing would be maintained and all the students have to wear masks compulsorily.

      This is being done to avoid unnecessary travel to the designated examination centre in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of students have gone back to their hometowns due to the current lockdown.

