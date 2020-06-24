Karnataka SSLC Exams 2020 begins today amid COVID scare: Get complete details here

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 24: Amid coronavirus pandemic scare, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is all set to begin the Karnataka Board 10th exam 2020 tomorrow , i.e. 25th June 2020 onwards.

The government has maintained that adequate precautionary measures have been taken by the department and that students and parents need not worry.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) too, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said it has put in place various measures as per the Standard Operating Procedure. The department claimed that it had already distributed 18 lakh masks, at two per student.

Coronavirus: Kumaraswamy urges govt to reconsider decision on SSLC exams; calls for 20-day lockdown

Though the examination will commence at 10:30 am on Thursday, students have been advised to report to the examination centre three-hour before the commencement of the examination i.e., at 07:30 am.

This was done as a precautionary measure to help maintain social distancing that is very much essential during the pandemic.

Notably, states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu had cancelled their pending exams. Karnataka is the second state in south India that will be conducting its SSLC exams for pending paper after Kerala. The exams will begin from June 25 and are scheduled to end on July 4, 2020.

The Karnataka SSLC exams that were earlier scheduled to be held in March, postponed due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

The Karnataka board has sent SMS to candidates giving information about their exam centres and reporting time.

About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Candidates have been advised to adhere to the guidlines issued by the board such as Social Distancing. Candidates should not the without face mask the entry will not be permitted at the examiantion centre.

Minister of Education had said that the students from containment zones will be carefully handled.

The number of notice boards giving details of examinations halls too will be increased and so will be the frequency of announcements over the PA system to guide the students on what they need to do, once they are inside the examination centres.