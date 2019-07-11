Karnataka Speaker moves SC seeking more time, top court refuses hearing today

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 11: Hours after the Supreme Court asked Karnataka Speaker to decide on the resignations of the ten rebel MLAs by today, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar approached the apex court seeking more time. He said all papers cannot be verified by today and sought more time.

The Court, however, refused urgent hearing to Kumar. The apex court while refusing hearing today said, "In the morning we have fixed the matter for hearing tomorrow".

Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that asking the Speaker to decide on the resignation of ten rebels by evening cannot be issued by the Supreme Court.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court put the Karnataka Speaker on notice and asked him to decide on the resignations of the ten rebel MLAs by today. The court asked the MLAs to meet the Speaker by 6 PM, while also ordering the Director General of Karnataka to provide adequate security to the legislators.

The ten MLAs moved the Supreme Court and in their petition they accused the speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and say that he is deliberately delaying the acceptance of their resignations.