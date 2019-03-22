  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Speaker bizarre response to Cong leader says, 'I don't sleep with men'

    By
    |

    Kolar, Mar 22: Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday said that he "doesn't sleep with men" after he was asked about senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa's comments over their relationship. The Speaker's comment came after Congress leader KH Muniyappa's statement in February that his relationship with Kumar was akin to "a husband and wife".

    Karnataka Speaker bizarre response to Cong leader says, I dont sleep with men

    "I don't sleep with men. I have a legal wife. So, he (KH Muniyappa) may be interested but I am not", Kumar said while talking to the media in Bengaluru in response to Muniyappa's February 15 statement.

    After Congress alleges huge bribery charge, Yeddyurappa says they are frustrated

    On February 15, while inaugurating Kanaka Community Hall in Srinivaspur Taluk, Muniyappa had said, "Ramesh Kumar and I are like husband and wife and we don't have any issue."

    Karnataka will go to the polls on April 18 and April 23. Fourteen constituencies will be up for grabs in each phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue