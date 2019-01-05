Karnataka: Social welfare minister denies link with Rs 25 lakh seized in Vidha Soudha

  • search
    Bengaluru, Jan 5: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said the government would not interfere in police investigations into Rs 25.76 lakh unaccounted cash seized from a typist employed in Vidhan Soudha and assured that action will be taken after the completion of police probe.

    In a high drama that was witnessed at the Vidhana Soudha premises on Friday Mohan (52)  tried to escape from the police on his two-wheeler carrying Rs 25.76 lakh in unaccounted cash.

    Police said Mohan (52) works in the office of Backward Classes Welfare minister C Puttaranga Shetty.

    Bengaluru Police issued a notice to Minister Puttaranga Shetty's aide Mohan to appear before them for questioning.

    However, Social Welfare Minister Puttaranga Shetty denied links with the cash, saying he is ready for a probe.

    Meanwhile, Home Minister MB Patil said one can't blame Minister Puttaranga Shetty for seizing money from his employee.

    Read more about:

    karnataka hd kumaraswamy bengaluru

