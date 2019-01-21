Karnataka: Siddaganga Mutt Swamiji's health deteriorates

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Health condition of Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddganga Mutt has deteriorated and he is on ventilator support.

Dr Paramesh, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji's personal physician, said, "We noted variations in health parameters of the seer last night. He is on ventilator support and is in critical condition. We will give a further update in an hour."

"The next bulletin can be expected in two hours' time. Confirms that seer's protein levels have dropped, " said Dr Paramesh.

Security heightened outside Tumakuru mutt after Siddaganga seer's health condition reportedly deteriorated. Cops from Mysuru, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga being mobilised. Cops divert traffic coming towards Bengaluru. Traffic diverted to Shira through Dabaspet on the orders of Central IG Dayananda.

The administration has prepared 14 helipads at various places, including the Tumkur University campus, MG Stadium, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) campus, and Hirehalli Industrial Area.