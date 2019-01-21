Karnataka: Siddaganga Swamiji's remains critical, CM Kumaraswamy arrives at mutt

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Health condition of Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddganga Mutt remained critical and he is on ventilator support, said Swamiji's personal physician Dr Paramesh.

Dr Paramesh, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji's personal physician, said, "We noted variations in health parameters of the seer last night. He is on ventilator support and is in critical condition. A team of expert doctors on way to Tumkuru."

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his scheduled visit to Hirekerur today. He is likely to arrive at Tumakuru mutt. According to reports, regular morning prayer at 6.45 AM was cancelled due to fluctuations in Swamiji's health.

Former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrives are present at Siddaganga Matt where Shivakumara Swamiji is under treatment.

Traffic diverted and cops mobilised:

Security has been heightened outside Tumakuru mutt after Siddaganga seer's health condition deteriorated. Cops from Mysuru, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga being mobilised. Cops have diverted traffic coming towards Bengaluru. Traffic diverted to Shira through Dabaspet on the orders of Central IG Dayananda.

The administration has prepared 14 helipads at various places, including the Tumkur University campus, MG Stadium, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) campus, and Hirehalli Industrial Area.

Congress MLAs leave for Tumkuru:

Over 70 MLAs have vacated Eagleton Resort as news doing rounds that Swamiji's health is deteriorating. According to reports, former CM Siddarmaiah is flying to Tumkuru in a chopper.