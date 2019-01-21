  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka: Siddaganga Mutt Swamiji's remains critical, CM to arrive shortly

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: Health condition of Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddganga Mutt remained critical and he is on ventilator support, said Swamiji's personal physician Dr Paramesh.

    Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji
    Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

    Dr Paramesh, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji's personal physician, said, "We noted variations in health parameters of the seer last night. He is on ventilator support and is in critical condition. A team of expert doctors on way to Tumkuru."

    Also Read | Karnataka crisis: Another Congress legislature party meet today

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his scheduled visit to Hirekerur today. He is likely to arrive at Tumakuru mutt. According to reports, regular morning prayer at 6.45 AM was cancelled due to fluctuations in Swamiji's health.

    Former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrives are present at  Siddaganga Matt where Shivakumara Swamiji is under treatment. 

    Also read: Deve Gowda gives cryptic statement about Siddaganga Seer's health

    Traffic diverted and cops mobilised:

    Security has been heightened outside Tumakuru mutt after Siddaganga seer's health condition deteriorated. Cops from Mysuru, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga being mobilised. Cops have diverted traffic coming towards Bengaluru. Traffic diverted to Shira through Dabaspet on the orders of Central IG Dayananda.

    The administration has prepared 14 helipads at various places, including the Tumkur University campus, MG Stadium, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) campus, and Hirehalli Industrial Area. 

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru lingayat karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue