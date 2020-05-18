Karnataka sets new set of rules for lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said that the all shops will be allowed to open and all passenger trains in the trains will be allowed to operate. He said that four state transport corporations buses and private buses have been allowed to operate with 30 passenger capacity.

The CM however urged the people to maintain social distancing and also wear masks while travelling. The state has decided not to allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He said that strict lockdown norms will be applicable in the containment zones. The CM however gave the green signal to barber shops and said that parks will be opened from 9 am to 9 am. Malls would however remain shut he said while adding that the same would apply to cinema halls as well.