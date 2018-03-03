Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF027
NDPP115
OTH015
Tripura - 59
BJP35
CPIM16
OTH8
Meghalaya - 59
CONG21
NPP19
OTH19
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
Karnataka: Senior IFS officer Manikandan trampled by elephant in Nagarhole

Senior IFS officer S Manikandan, who was the Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, was trampled to death by a wild tusker in DB Kuppe Forest range in Mysuru district on Saturday.

The incident took place in the D.B. Kuppe range where the officer had gone to assess the damage to forests cause by a minor fire, near Kakanakote close to the Kabini backwaters.

Manikantan, who was accompanied by a few staff, was walking to take GPS reading when a lone tusker attacked the group from behind. Tough the team tried to disperse the rouge elephant, it chased the officer and eventually he was killed.

Manikantan suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in H.D. Kote, where he was declared dead.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Jayaram confirmed the incident. Chamaraja Nagar MP Dhruvanarayan visited the spot on learning the news and paid last respects.

Manikandan (46), hailed from Theni district in Tamil Nadu. He was an IFS officer of 2001 batch.

